29.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single from the over! Shorter on off, Warner goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots! Good fielding by Malik. Warner comes down the track and pushes it to the right of SM. He gets there quickly and saves a run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 as Warner blocks another one out.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Warner guides it to point. 3 dots.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On off and it straightens, it goes off the outer half towards point. The fielder fumbles but no runs conceded.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a successful over for Pakistan. He strokes it down to long off and retains strike.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
28.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Hafeez strikes! The bowling change once again pays dividends for Pakistan. This is a huge wicket as Steve Smith has been in very good form. He was looking to go after the off spinners. Steve steps out but Hafeez bowls it slightly shorter. The batsman looks to whip it but is a touch early into the shot. He gets a leading edge which balloons behind cover. Asif Ali from mid off and Malik from cover both go for it but the former calls and takes a good catch. Pakistan need a couple more quickly.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Smith makes room but Hafeez follows him. SS pushes it to covers.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Warner stays leg side of the delivery and then manages to guide it through point for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Another overthrow! The wheels are coming off here for Pakistan. They look all over the place at the moment. Warner works this towards short fine leg and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No one backing up and another run is taken.
27.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner takes full toll of the Free Hit. He backs away and Malik bowls it quicker. It is too short and Warner powers it over the long on fence for a biggie.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Malik has overstepped! A spinner overstepping is a crime! Warner will have a Free Hit on the next ball as Smith gets to the other end by working it on the leg side.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Warner now slaps it hard through covers, closer to the sweeper so only a single.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss and Warner puts it away! He strokes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. Once again, the pressure is released with a poor ball.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Direct hit needed but the fielder misses! Malik once again bowls it on the stumps and Warner guides it towards point. Smith is off for a run but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Smith's dive would have saved him anyway.
27.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Warner pushes it through covers. Very clever batting. He has taken no risks against Amir who is bowling so well. He has bowled 7 till now and this was probably his last over in this spell.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Sloppy from Pakistan, very sloppy. This is on a length and around off, Warner looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. They take one, Warner wants the second but is sent back in time. The mid on fielder gets to the ball and gets rid of it quickly but the throw is a wild one. Way too away from the bowler and the batters eventually take the second.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good change in length there! It is banged short and slightly outside off, Warner sways away from it.
26.2 overs (0 Run) This time Warner gets bat to ball and pushes it to covers.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Luck is just not with Amir here. Once again he goes past the outside edge. On a length and around off, Warner stays rooted to his crease and tries to defend but gets beaten.
25.6 overs (1 Run) A good over from Malik. 4 from it. Warner eases the last ball down to long on and takes a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Smith works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Smith looks to go after Malik. He comes down the track but SM slows it up and bowls it on the pads. SS swings but misses to get hit on the pads.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Smith hits it down to long on for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Smith keeps it out.