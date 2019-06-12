14.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! An away swinger close to off stump, Hafeez has to play the trajectory but he gets beaten for movement.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length outside off, Imam drives it through covers and takes one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, shaping away, Hafeez reaches out for it and guides it down to third man for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Short in length on off, Hafeez help-pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Imam tucks it down to fine leg for one.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Tossed up ball around off, Hafeez dances down the track and thumps his inside-out shot over extra cover for a glorious boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Hafeez this time plays it late towards short third man. The non-striker first calls for a run but then stutters. No harm done.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit but safe! Quicker one on off, short in length, Imam plays it late towards backward point and takes a sharp single. The fielder scores a direct hit but Hafeez is safely in before that.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it out softly to cover-point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and floated outside off, Hafeez drives it square of the wicket on the off side for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Turns it off his pads through square leg for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This one stays a little low outside off, Hafeez pushes at it and the ball beats his bat. Tidy over by NCN!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Imam cracks it from the back foot through the gap between backward point and point for a run. The third man fielder is quite square.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Movement and bounce. Good length ball on off, jumping onto the batsman, Hafeez gets into a tangle and somehow keeps it out from the inner edge towards square leg. They cross after that.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Brings a length ball back into the batsman from outside off, Hafeez stays back in defense to the off side.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Hafeez flashes and misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, shaping in, Hafeez covers the line and pushes it out to mid on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short on off, Hafeez pulls it behind square leg for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it defensively through covers for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Stretches out for a delivery outside off and pushes it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Imam drives it a bit uppishly but it goes safely to covers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on middle, Hafeez flicks it with the spin through square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Imam runs it down towards short third man where the fielder makes a diving stop. Cannot prevent the single though.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. End of a successful over for Australia!
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Babar Azam is Coulter-Nile's 50th ODI wicket. Massive breakthrough for Australia. A short delivery has done the trick here. Rising onto the batsman who takes the chance by wheeling a pull shot. But Babar fails to control it and the ball flies off the top edge to fine leg. Second catch for Kane Richardson and Pakistan have lost their premier batsman. 252 needed off 235 balls.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! Coulter-Nile goes full and on middle, Babar covers the line well and caresses it straight down the ground for a boundary. You just cannot take your eyes off from this batsman. Class!
10.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on off, it's bunted down to mid off for a run. 50-run stand comes up!