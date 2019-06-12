Australia will take on Pakistan today in Pakistan at Taunton. Pakistan, after beating England by 14 runs, will look to carry the winning momentum as they take on Australia at Taunton on Wednesday in their next fixture at the ongoing World Cup 2019. Prior to this victory, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team had lost 12 consecutive One-day Internationals (ODIs). Pakistan last managed to get the better of Australia in January 2017 and they have lost 13 out of their last 14 encounters against the five-time World Cup winners. On the other hand, Australia suffered a loss against India in their last match when the defending champions failed to chase down 353, falling short by 36 runs. On the eve of their clash against Australia, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his team will go in with the same aggressive approach that brought them a victory against the hosts, England. While Australian captain Aaron Finch backed his opening partner David Warner to deliver for the team as they take on Pakistan. Warner has been struggling to score quickly in this World Cup and his slow innings against India put too much pressure on the middle order when Australia was chasing in excess of 350. (LIVE SCORECARD)