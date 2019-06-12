Australia will look to bounce back after a setback against India when they take on Pakistan in their fourth World Cup 2019 match at the County Ground, Taunton, on Wednesday. With the win, the Aaron Finch-led side can manage to remain in a top-four on the points table. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for rain gods not to intervene as they shared a point with Sri Lanka after Bristol tie abandoned due to rain on Friday. The weather is expected to play a big role in Australia-Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter as it is predicted to remain cloudy throughout the day.

Even though the chances of rain are less in morning, light showers are expected in the afternoon that could result in interruptions.

As far as team combination is concerned, Australia face a challenge in replacing injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. After claiming two wickets in the match with India that Australia lost by 36 runs, Stoinis suffered a side strain to go out of contention for Pakistan encounter.

Middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh might make a cut if Australia wish to play an extra batsman in place of the all-rounder. However, Kane Richardson comes as another alternative in shape of a complete fast bowler and batting tail-ender.

Pakistan is expected to play an unchanged XI as the match against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled in Bristol.

Probable XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson/Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain.