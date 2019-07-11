 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
2nd Semi Final, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jul 11, 2019
Australia AUS PP2 29/3 (12.0/50)
CRR: 2.41
England ENG Yet To Bat
Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Australia vs England Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia In Tatters As Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer Strike For England

Updated:11 July 2019 15:53 IST
Australia vs England Semi final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England removed Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb early.

Australia vs England Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia In Tatters As Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer Strike For England
Australia vs England Semi-final Live Score: Chris Woakes took two early wickets against Australia. © AFP

Reigning champions Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner as they slipped to 10 for two in their World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. Warner drove the first ball of the match, from Chris Woakes, through extra-cover for four. But Australia captain Finch, who won the toss, fell for a golden duck when he was lbw to fast bowler Jofra Archer's opening delivery at the start of the second over. Finch, who made exactly 100 in Australia's 64-run group-stage win over England, reviewed but replays upheld Sri Lanka umpire Kumar Dharmasena's original decision. Left-hander Warner, who has scored more than 600 runs at the 2019 World Cup, then drove Woakes back over his head for four. But next ball Woakes, on his Warwickshire home ground, produced a rising delivery that Warner, on nine, could only fend to Jonny Bairstow at first slip to leave Australia 10-2 inside three overs. Warner, who walked out to boos because of his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, returned to even louder jeers mixed in with those for incoming batsman Steve Smith, who was also given a 12-month ban for his part in the incident. The winners of the match will play New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Australia vs England Semi-final, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • 15:53 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Ben Stokes comes into the attack.
  • 15:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Australia 27/3 after 10 overs!

    First powerplay done! Australia are 27/3 in 10 overs
  • 15:44 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    FOUR!

    Poor delivery by Woakes and Carey smashes it to perfection to deep extra cover.
  • 15:41 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    England on top!

    England are dominating Australia completely at Edgbaston!

  • 15:39 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Archer's bouncer injures Carey!

    Jofra Archer's quick delivery hit the grill of Alex Carey's helmet. He called for treatment as blood is coming from his chin.
  • 15:32 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Alex Carey promoted!

    Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has been promoted up in the batting order! 
  • 15:28 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    OUT!

    Bowled! What a delivery by Woakes, class! Inswinger. Handscome departs at 4. Australia in trouble. Second wicket for Woakes. As said by Ravi Shastri few days back, it seems God is still sitting in England's dressing room!
  • 15:26 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    England fans cheering!

    England are fans building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Terrific start by England!

    England are off to a dream start and bowling some unplayable lengths to Australia batsmen.
  • 15:15 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Handscomb survives!

    First ball to Peter Handscomb and it's a leg before wicket appeal. Umpire denies, Morgan goes for the review. Well, it is pitching outside off. Handscomb survives.
  • 15:12 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    OUT!

    What a start by England! They are on fire. Extra bounce worked for Woakes as Warner edges it to the slips. Big wicket, Warner departs at 9.
  • 15:11 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wow, what a shot! Straight down the ground by Warner for a boundary. 
  • 15:05 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    OUT!

    Aaron Finch goes for a golden duck! Major breakthrough for England. Australia captain is out on the very first ball he faced. Moreover, Australia also lost their review early. It was great in swinger by Jofra Archer. Magnificent!
  • 15:03 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    4 runs off the first over!

    Australia are off to good start. Four runs came off the first over!
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    FOUR!

    First ball, FOUR! David Warner begins Australia innings with a boundary. Brilliant!
  • 14:58 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Warner, Finch arrive!

    Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner are out on the field. Chris Woakes to open bowling for England.
  • 14:55 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Pietersen wants England win trophy!

    Kevin Pietersen wants England to win the World Cup 2019 trophy, anyhow!
  • 14:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Check Australia's record in WC semis!

    Australia's record in World Cup semifinals has been magnificent. They have never lost a single semifinal match in World Cup's.
  • 14:42 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Sam Billings cheers for England!

    Sam Billings is cheering for England! 
  • 14:39 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Change in Playing XI!

    Australia have made one forced change as Peter Handscomb has replaced injured Usman Khawaja. No changes in England side.
  • 14:36 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
  • 14:33 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Australia win toss, opt to bat!

    Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the second semifinal. 
  • 14:32 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Great surface to bat on, it's hard and there is no grass on it. Whoever will win the toss, must elect to bat. 
  • 14:25 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    5 minutes to the toss!

    Australia camp has all smiles ahead of the toss!
  • 14:23 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Sneak peek into dressing room!

    Inside Australia dressing room!


  • 14:18 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Morgan honing his pull shot!

    Morgan is working hard at the nets, honing his pull shot ahead of the semifinal clash.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Australia greats together!

    Australia greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting together in one frame!
  • 14:14 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade in playing XI?

    Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade may be included in Australia's playing XI.
  • 14:12 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Dangerous Australia!

    Australia are the dangerous side. They are the only team having won maximum 5 World Cup titles in cricket history. 


  • 14:09 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Pietersen advicing Maxwell?

    Kevin Pietersen has some advice for Glenn Maxwell! 
  • 14:06 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Practice on for England!

    England players are sweating out in practice session ahead of Australia clash. 
  • 14:02 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    England captain is confident!

    England skipper Eoin Morgan is confident of dealing with Australia's lethal left-armers.
  • 13:52 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Jimmy backs England!

    James Anderson is backing England ahead of the big clash!
  • 13:50 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Jason Roy!

    Check what Jason Roy did to Australia when arch-rivals clashed last year.
  • 13:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Eyes on Jofra Archer!

    England must be hoping high from their star pacer Jofra Archer. However, he seems to be ready to live up the expectations. 
  • 13:45 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Captain Morgan is ready!

    England captain Eoin Morgan is gearing up for the high-voltage clash against the arch-rivals Australia. 
  • 13:42 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Chris Woakes has something to say!

    England's Chris Wokaes is all set for the big game against Australia. 
  • 13:38 (IST)Jul 11, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Australia vs England semifinal match in World Cup 2019.
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final Cricket
