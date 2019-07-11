Australia vs England Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia In Tatters As Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer Strike For England
Australia vs England Semi final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England removed Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb early.
Reigning champions Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner as they slipped to 10 for two in their World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. Warner drove the first ball of the match, from Chris Woakes, through extra-cover for four. But Australia captain Finch, who won the toss, fell for a golden duck when he was lbw to fast bowler Jofra Archer's opening delivery at the start of the second over. Finch, who made exactly 100 in Australia's 64-run group-stage win over England, reviewed but replays upheld Sri Lanka umpire Kumar Dharmasena's original decision. Left-hander Warner, who has scored more than 600 runs at the 2019 World Cup, then drove Woakes back over his head for four. But next ball Woakes, on his Warwickshire home ground, produced a rising delivery that Warner, on nine, could only fend to Jonny Bairstow at first slip to leave Australia 10-2 inside three overs. Warner, who walked out to boos because of his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, returned to even louder jeers mixed in with those for incoming batsman Steve Smith, who was also given a 12-month ban for his part in the incident. The winners of the match will play New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Australia vs England Semi-final, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.
- 15:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Australia 27/3 after 10 overs!First powerplay done! Australia are 27/3 in 10 overs
10 overs gone and it's been England's day so far - Australia are 27/3.
- 15:41 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
England on top!England are dominating Australia completely at Edgbaston!
England are rampant at Edgbaston— ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2019
Australia are 15/3 after seven overs, with both openers - and their #CWC19 leading run-scorers - back in the hut
How can they respond?#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/L1dxDnoBO4
- 15:39 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Archer's bouncer injures Carey!Jofra Archer's quick delivery hit the grill of Alex Carey's helmet. He called for treatment as blood is coming from his chin.
Archer strikes Alex Carey with the short ball, the helmet comes off and the Australian wicketkeeper manages to catch it on its way down.
- 15:32 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Alex Carey promoted!Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has been promoted up in the batting order!
Alex Carey elevated to no.5. Can the South Australian save the Aussies again?
Can the South Australian save the Aussies again? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KBLtXdRdHy
- 15:28 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
OUT!Bowled! What a delivery by Woakes, class! Inswinger. Handscome departs at 4. Australia in trouble. Second wicket for Woakes. As said by Ravi Shastri few days back, it seems God is still sitting in England's dressing room!
The wizard strikes again! He's gone through Handscomb!
He's gone through Handscomb!#AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wcLszn0BZu
- 15:26 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
England fans cheering!England are fans building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
The England fans are BUZZING right now
- 15:24 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Terrific start by England!England are off to a dream start and bowling some unplayable lengths to Australia batsmen.
WHAT A START!
- 15:12 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
OUT!What a start by England! They are on fire. Extra bounce worked for Woakes as Warner edges it to the slips. Big wicket, Warner departs at 9.
MASSIVE! MASSIVE WICKET!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Woakes gets the edge of David Warner and Bairstow takes the catch in the slip cordon.
THIS IS A DREAM START FOR ENGLAND!#AUSvENG | #CWC19
- 15:05 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
OUT!Aaron Finch goes for a golden duck! Major breakthrough for England. Australia captain is out on the very first ball he faced. Moreover, Australia also lost their review early. It was great in swinger by Jofra Archer. Magnificent!
GONE!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Finch goes from his first ball - Archer has him LBW!
The review doesn't save the Aussie skipper - what a start for England!#AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nfaorTuSnT
- 14:58 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Warner, Finch arrive!Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner are out on the field. Chris Woakes to open bowling for England.
The players are out!
- 14:55 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Pietersen wants England win trophy!Kevin Pietersen wants England to win the World Cup 2019 trophy, anyhow!
Toss OK!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 11, 2019
To be crowned out & out champions, you need to win in all situations.
Today Is The Day!
England
- 14:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Check Australia's record in WC semis!Australia's record in World Cup semifinals has been magnificent. They have never lost a single semifinal match in World Cup's.
Australia's record in men's World cup semi-finals:— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
- 14:42 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Sam Billings cheers for England!Sam Billings is cheering for England!
Come on lads!!!!
- 14:36 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Playing XITeams:England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark WoodAustralia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
- 14:33 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Australia win toss, opt to bat!Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the second semifinal.
Toss news from Edgbaston!— ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2019
Australia are going to have a bat.
Peter Handscomb is in for Australia while England are unchanged. #AUSvENG | #CWC19 https://t.co/UQrP53pD5W
- 14:25 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
5 minutes to the toss!Australia camp has all smiles ahead of the toss!
All smiles in the Australia camp ahead of the toss
- 14:23 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Sneak peek into dressing room!Inside Australia dressing room!
Take a peek inside Australia's dressing room at Edgbaston
- 14:18 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Morgan honing his pull shot!Morgan is working hard at the nets, honing his pull shot ahead of the semifinal clash.
England captain Eoin Morgan honing his pull shot ahead of #AUSvENG. UP for this one - the sound off the bat is
UP for this one - the sound off the bat is #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2m0JPmnGrc
- 14:16 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Australia greats together!Australia greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting together in one frame!
Two of Australia's greatest share their thoughts ahead of today's game at Edgbaston. Wonder if they're reminiscing about THAT semi-final
Wonder if they're reminiscing about THAT semi-final #AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mQLoPOwxyt
- 14:14 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade in playing XI?Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade may be included in Australia's playing XI.
New squad additions Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade...
- 14:12 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Dangerous Australia!Australia are the dangerous side. They are the only team having won maximum 5 World Cup titles in cricket history.
Train hard. Relax. Keep going.
- 14:09 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Pietersen advicing Maxwell?Kevin Pietersen has some advice for Glenn Maxwell!
What advice does Kevin Pietersen have for Glenn Maxwell?
- 14:06 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Practice on for England!England players are sweating out in practice session ahead of Australia clash.
Ready?
- 14:02 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
England captain is confident!England skipper Eoin Morgan is confident of dealing with Australia's lethal left-armers.
"Since then [previous clash against Australia] we've played quality bowling line-ups and overcome them, one of them being a left-armer Trent Boult" - Eoin Morgan is confident of handling Australia's lethal left-armers
- 13:52 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Jimmy backs England!James Anderson is backing England ahead of the big clash!
Come on boys!!
- 13:50 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Jason Roy!Check what Jason Roy did to Australia when arch-rivals clashed last year.
Jason Roy was on fire against Australia last year!
- 13:48 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Eyes on Jofra Archer!England must be hoping high from their star pacer Jofra Archer. However, he seems to be ready to live up the expectations.
Prep finished and ready to go
- 13:45 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Captain Morgan is ready!England captain Eoin Morgan is gearing up for the high-voltage clash against the arch-rivals Australia.
The captain seems ready!
- 13:42 (IST)Jul 11, 2019
Chris Woakes has something to say!England's Chris Wokaes is all set for the big game against Australia.
"I've obviously dreamt of getting to a World Cup final. But haven't thought about lifting it. We're a long way away from that." - Chris Woakes is pragmatic ahead of the semi-final against Australia!
Chris Woakes is pragmatic ahead of the semi-final against Australia!#WeAreEngland | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TOt8RapdyB