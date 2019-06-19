Australia will face Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their next league match of World Cup 2019. Australia are currently sitting at second place in the points table of World Cup 2019, below the hosts, England. While Australia are favourites to win the clash, Bangladesh have also looked good in the World Cup so far. They have defeated South Africa and the West Indies while they lost a close match against New Zealand. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been in the form of his life and he has scored two consecutive hundreds and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will hope that his premier all-rounder deliver the goods against Australia.
When is the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 20, 2019 (Thursday).
Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?
The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
What time does the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?
The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)