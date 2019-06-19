 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 19 June 2019 19:13 IST

While Australia are favourites to win the clash, Bangladesh have also looked good in the World Cup so far.

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been in the form of his life. © AFP

Australia will face Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their next league match of World Cup 2019. Australia are currently sitting at second place in the points table of World Cup 2019, below the hosts, England. While Australia are favourites to win the clash, Bangladesh have also looked good in the World Cup so far. They have defeated South Africa and the West Indies while they lost a close match against New Zealand. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been in the form of his life and he has scored two consecutive hundreds and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will hope that his premier all-rounder deliver the goods against Australia.

When is the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 20, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at  Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

What time does the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia will face Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday
  • Bangladesh have become a contender for the semi-final spot
  • Shakib declared that he held no fear of the Australian pace brigade
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.