Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh in a World Cup group match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. "It looks like a good surface so we'll bat first," said opening batsman Finch, fresh from his 153 against Sri Lanka last weekend. "We've played our best cricket in patches but we've not been able to put it all together for 100 overs. "It's exciting that we're in the position we are without putting it all together," he added, with reigning champions Australia currently third in the table with four wins from five games. Australia made three changes from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at the Oval, with fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa returning in place of batsman Shaun Marsh and fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson Bangladesh, who are fifth, with two wins and a no result from five games, made two changes from the side that beat the West Indies by seven wickets at Taunton last time out. Mohammad Saifuddin (back spasm) and Mosaddek Hossain (shoulder) were ruled out through injury, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain coming into the side. "We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, the sole survivor on either side from the Tigers' shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff. "But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match," he added after Bangladesh reached a target of 322 against the West Indies thanks mainly to star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 124. The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals.