Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: David Warner Off To Watchful Start Against Bangladesh
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia are currently third in the points table, Bangladesh are fifth.
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh in a World Cup group match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. "It looks like a good surface so we'll bat first," said opening batsman Finch, fresh from his 153 against Sri Lanka last weekend. "We've played our best cricket in patches but we've not been able to put it all together for 100 overs. "It's exciting that we're in the position we are without putting it all together," he added, with reigning champions Australia currently third in the table with four wins from five games. Australia made three changes from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at the Oval, with fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa returning in place of batsman Shaun Marsh and fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson Bangladesh, who are fifth, with two wins and a no result from five games, made two changes from the side that beat the West Indies by seven wickets at Taunton last time out. Mohammad Saifuddin (back spasm) and Mosaddek Hossain (shoulder) were ruled out through injury, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain coming into the side. "We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, the sole survivor on either side from the Tigers' shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff. "But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match," he added after Bangladesh reached a target of 322 against the West Indies thanks mainly to star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 124. The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Australia vs Bangladesh, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 15:27 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Cheers for Bangladesh!Bangladesh fans are building the atmosphere at Trent Bridge.
The Bangladesh fans are out in force again #RiseOfTheTigers | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/PUzyDa44mi— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
- 15:01 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Warner, Finch arrive!Warner and Finch are at the crease. Warner is on strike. Mashrafe Mortaza, right-arm fast medium, opens attack for Bangladesh.
The teams are ready. Masrafe Mortaza has the ball in has hand. David Warner to face up.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
Let's play!#CWC19
- 14:50 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Solid David Warner!Warner is in sumptuous touch in World Cup 2019. Can Bangladesh dismiss him early?
David Warner was looking in the nets earlier today.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
Expecting a big score from him today, fans?#CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/hvXkKRtaDZ
- 14:42 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Changes!Bangladesh have made two changes as Rubel and Sabbir have replaced Saifuddin and Mosaddek respectively. For Australia, Stoinis, Zampa and Coulter-Nile comes into the side, replacing Marsh, Behrendorff and Richardson.
Aaron Finch finally wins a toss!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
Plenty of changes for both sides:
- Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Stoinis IN; Behrendorff, Marsh, Richardson OUT
- Rubel, Sabbir IN; Saifuddin, Mosaddek OUT#CWC19
- 14:40 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Playing XITeams:Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur RahmanAustralia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Australia win toss, opt to bat!Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and have decided to bat against Bangladesh at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
At the sixth time of asking, #AaronFinch has finally won a #CWC19 toss https://t.co/2NnyQAI1Ue— ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2019
- 14:30 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Record-book!Just one for Bangladesh so far! They may look to change the numbers.
Bangladesh have only one ODI win against Australia over the years.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
It came almost to the day, on 18 June in Cardiff in 2005.
Can they get a second win today?#AUSvBAN | #CWC19 | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/V7DBjXHJiy
- 14:26 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Pitch report!Its a dry pitch, short balls will work in the first 10 overs. Spinners may get support from it. Overall, it is a good wicket to bat on.
Bat or bowl first? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/5c515Q59xM— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
- 14:11 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Sneak-peek!Sneak-peek into Australia and Bangladesh practice sessions!
Australia looked like they meant business during their training session on the eve of today's #CWC19 match against Bangladesh. #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/RNpq0BnNo3— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
Safe to say the mood in the Bangladesh camp is rather jolly ahead of their #CWC19 match against Australia!#AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/tyoD7b7sKR— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
- 14:08 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Stage set!The last game between New Zealand and South Africa turned out to be a nail-biter contest. Can we expect something like that today also???
Do we have another #CWC19 nail-biter on the cards?#CmonAussie #RiseOfTheTigers https://t.co/FZUpTdSum4— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
- 13:59 (IST)Jun 20, 2019
Sun is out!So, there are perfect playing conditions at Trent Bridge as sun is out.
Trent Bridge looking ahead of #AUSvBAN!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/tqNFHRNLwC— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019