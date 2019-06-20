 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Jun 20, 2019
Australia AUS PP1 47/0 (9.0/50)
CRR: 5.22
Bangladesh BAN Yet To Bat
Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: David Warner Off To Watchful Start Against Bangladesh

Updated:20 June 2019 15:42 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia are currently third in the points table, Bangladesh are fifth.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: David Warner Off To Watchful Start Against Bangladesh
AUS vs BAN Live Score, World Cup Match: Bangladesh pulled off an impressive run-chase in last match. © AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh in a World Cup group match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. "It looks like a good surface so we'll bat first," said opening batsman Finch, fresh from his 153 against Sri Lanka last weekend. "We've played our best cricket in patches but we've not been able to put it all together for 100 overs. "It's exciting that we're in the position we are without putting it all together," he added, with reigning champions Australia currently third in the table with four wins from five games. Australia made three changes from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at the Oval, with fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa returning in place of batsman Shaun Marsh and fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson Bangladesh, who are fifth, with two wins and a no result from five games, made two changes from the side that beat the West Indies by seven wickets at Taunton last time out. Mohammad Saifuddin (back spasm) and Mosaddek Hossain (shoulder) were ruled out through injury, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain coming into the side. "We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, the sole survivor on either side from the Tigers' shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff. "But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match," he added after Bangladesh reached a target of 322 against the West Indies thanks mainly to star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 124. The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Australia vs Bangladesh, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Nine overs story!

    Two sixes, four boundaries and a dropped catch. Story of first 9 overs. Sabbir had dropped dangerous Warner at point in the fourth over and this may hurt Bangladesh. Time will tell!
  • 15:34 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    SIX!

    Pull shot and a six! An elegant stroke by David Warner.
  • 15:30 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    FOUR!

    Perfect timing, beautiful backfoot punch by David Warner! Placement was exceptional, a tough shot to play though.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Cheers for Bangladesh!

    Bangladesh fans are building the atmosphere at Trent Bridge.


  • 15:23 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Australia 27/0 after 5 overs!

    Australia are off to a solid start and have scored unbeaten 27 runs after 5 overs. 
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    SIX!

    First six for Australia as skipper begins his show! Beautiful shot to deep extra cover.
  • 15:18 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    FOUR!

    Freebie by Mustrafizur and Warner makes no mistake sending it to the vacant fine leg. 
  • 15:07 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for Warner! It was short and Warner hits it through the gap at cover point.
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Warner, Finch arrive!

    Warner and Finch are at the crease. Warner is on strike. Mashrafe Mortaza, right-arm fast medium, opens attack for Bangladesh.
  • 14:50 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Solid David Warner!

    Warner is in sumptuous touch in World Cup 2019. Can Bangladesh dismiss him early?


  • 14:42 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Changes!

    Bangladesh have made two changes as Rubel and Sabbir have replaced Saifuddin and Mosaddek respectively. For Australia, Stoinis, Zampa and Coulter-Nile comes into the side, replacing Marsh, Behrendorff and Richardson. 

     


  • 14:40 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Australia win toss, opt to bat!

    Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and have decided to bat against Bangladesh at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.


  • 14:30 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Record-book!

    Just one for Bangladesh so far! They may look to change the numbers.


  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Its a dry pitch, short balls will work in the first 10 overs. Spinners may get support from it. Overall, it is a good wicket to bat on. 
  • 14:11 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Sneak-peek!

    Sneak-peek into Australia and Bangladesh practice sessions!


  • 14:08 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Stage set!

    The last game between New Zealand and South Africa turned out to be a nail-biter contest. Can we expect something like that today also???


  • 13:59 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Sun is out!

    So, there are perfect playing conditions at Trent Bridge as sun is out. 
  • 13:58 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Stay tuned!

    Stay tuned in for the toss and team updates!
  • 13:43 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 26 between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Australia Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Australia Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
    World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.