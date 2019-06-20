Bangladesh, after registering an emphatic victory over West Indies, will be confident when they take on in-form Australia in their crucial World Cup 2019 match at the Trent Bridge on Thursday. They will face a stiff test in a World Cup league stage game against Australia, who are in top form with four wins in five matches. On Monday, Bangladesh stunned West Indies and pulled off an impressive run chase of 322 runs in Taunton, thanks to an audacious batting show by Shakib al Hasan (124*) and Liton Das (94*).

Bangladesh chased down the target with more than 50 balls to spare that shows that they are no more minnows and can turn the game in their favour against any side. Bangladesh's chase of 322 was the second highest successful run chase in the World Cup history.

In-form all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is currently the highest run-scorer at the World Cup 2019 with 384 runs in four innings. England's Joe Root is currently the second highest run-getter with 367 runs, while Aaron Finch is in third place with 343 runs.

Overall, Mashrafe Mortaza's side have been tremendous so far but it will be watchful if they can live up to the challenge of competing against the five-time champions.

On the other hand, Australia are not in their top touch. Even though they registered four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table, Australia suffered batting collapses in their recently concluded matches.

However, pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are still a nightmare for any side, except India who took them for ample at the Kennington Oval. The openers Aaron Finch and David Warner are in fine form with Steven Smith playing the role of anchor perfectly. Australia have faced just one defeat against Bangladesh in the 22 ODIs they have played against each other.

As Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are fit again, they are expected to replace Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff in the side.

On the other side, Bangladesh might not make any change in their side as the things are going fine for them.

Probable XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.