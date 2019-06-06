 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: West Indies In Control As Australia Lose Four Wickets

Updated:06 June 2019 16:05 IST

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, AUS vs WI, Live Score: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia.

Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: West Indies In Control As Australia Lose Four Wickets
AUS vs WI Live Cricket World Cup Score: West Indies pacers picked up four early wickets vs Australia. © AFP

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in Thursday's World Cup match at Trent Bridge. Windies captain Jason Holder was boosted by the presence of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in his starting line-up after his two key players were declared fit. Russell was the orchestrator of the West Indies' win over Pakistan with a spell of fierce pace bowling, while Gayle's typically attacking half-century finished off the win. Russell left the field shortly before the end of Pakistan's innings with knee trouble, while Gayle was seen feeling his lower back and walked gingerly back to the pavilion upon his dismissal. But both were able to face Australia, with Evin Lewis coming in for Darren Bravo in the only change. Australia were unchanged from the team that beat minnows Afghanistan in their opener. Captain Aaron Finch claimed he was happy to have been put into bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Australia vs West Indies, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 16:05 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Second boundary for Steve Smith. The ball was pitched short and wide from Brathwaite and Smith punched it through point for a wonderful-looking four. 
  • 16:00 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Amidst wonderful fast bowling, West Indies bowlers have bowled too many wides so far in this innings, giving Australia easy runs. This is one aspect of the game they will look to control.
  • 15:57 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Andre Russell bowls a juicy full toss to Steve Smith and he plays that straight down the ground for a four. This shot also brought up the team 50 for Australia.
  • 15:55 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Marcus Stoinis pulls the attempted short ball from Carlos Brathwaite cleanly for a four to backward square leg fence.
  • 15:53 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Carlos Brathwaite starts his spell with a full toss and Marcus Stoinis punches it straight down the ground for a four.
  • 15:44 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Sheldon Cottrell attacks Glenn Maxwell with his well-directed short ball, Maxwell gets late to his pull and ends up hitting it straight in the air. Shai Hope takes his third catch of the day to send Maxwell back to pavillion. Maxwell departs for a duck.
  • 15:40 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Usman Khawaja tries to play a premeditated aggressive shot but didn't get the connection right. His thick edge goes to the keeper where Shai Hope takes a stunner to put curtains to his short innings.
  • 15:31 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Usman Khawaja gets his second boundary of the day. Oshane Thomas banged it short and Khawaja pulled it over leg slip fielder for a four to fine leg fence. 
  • 15:26 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Sheldon Cottrell bowls one outside off stump, teasing David Warner to cut it past the point fielder, he takes the bait but ends up hitting it straight to backward point fielder Hetmyer completes a simple catch.
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Oshane Thomas bangs another short delivery which bounced quickly off the deck and hit Usman Khawaja on the grill of his helmet. Australian physio rushed to the ground to analyse Khwaja's condition as per the protocol.
  • 15:18 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Oshane Thomas bowls full to Usman Khawaja who just pushed it straight down the ground and the ball races through vacant mid-on region to the the fence.
  • 15:12 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    After struggling for his line and length in his first over, Oshane Thomas has given West Indies the first breakthrough as Australia skipper departs cheaply. Thomas bowled that ball in that corridor of uncertainty and Finch couldn't do anything about it. He got stuck in his crease and the ball kissed his bat and went to the keeper.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Oshane Thomas is trying too many things and ends up overstepping this time. The ball was pitched up in line and David Warner nicked it onto his pads. 
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Oshane Thomas starts off by bowling a wayward delivery down leg side which beats the wicketkeeper and races away to the fine leg fence. Australia get five wides.
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Aaron Finch and David Warner will open the batting for Australia and Oshane Thomas will start the bowling for Wets Indies.
  • 14:50 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Australia are going into the match unchanged while West Indies have brought in Evin Lewis in place of Darren Bravo in their playing XI.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    West Indies have won the toss and elected to field against Australia at Trent Bridge.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    The weather is bright and the pitch looks great to bat on. The average first innings score is close to 300. The square boundaries on one side are not that big and batsman would want to target that. The pitch will not offer much to the bowlers.
  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 between Australia and West Indies  from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Jason Omar Holder Jason Holder World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs West Indies, Match 10 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    West Indies vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    West Indies vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Watch: Brian Lara, Dean Jones "Battle" It Out Ahead Of Australia vs West Indies World Cup Tie
    Watch: Brian Lara, Dean Jones "Battle" It Out Ahead Of Australia vs West Indies World Cup Tie
    Australia vs West Indies Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs West Indies Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia Probable Playing XI, West Indies Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia Probable Playing XI, West Indies Probable Playing XI
    Australia vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
    Australia vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.