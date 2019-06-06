West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in Thursday's World Cup match at Trent Bridge. Windies captain Jason Holder was boosted by the presence of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in his starting line-up after his two key players were declared fit. Russell was the orchestrator of the West Indies' win over Pakistan with a spell of fierce pace bowling, while Gayle's typically attacking half-century finished off the win. Russell left the field shortly before the end of Pakistan's innings with knee trouble, while Gayle was seen feeling his lower back and walked gingerly back to the pavilion upon his dismissal. But both were able to face Australia, with Evin Lewis coming in for Darren Bravo in the only change. Australia were unchanged from the team that beat minnows Afghanistan in their opener. Captain Aaron Finch claimed he was happy to have been put into bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Australia vs West Indies, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 15:12 (IST)Jun 06, 2019After struggling for his line and length in his first over, Oshane Thomas has given West Indies the first breakthrough as Australia skipper departs cheaply. Thomas bowled that ball in that corridor of uncertainty and Finch couldn't do anything about it. He got stuck in his crease and the ball kissed his bat and went to the keeper.
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 06, 2019West Indies have won the toss and elected to field against Australia at Trent Bridge.
