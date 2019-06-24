 
World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar Helps England Batsmen Prepare For Australia Test

Updated: 24 June 2019 20:56 IST

England will take on World Cup holders Australia on Tuesday at the Lord's cricket ground in a marquee clash.

World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar Helps England Batsmen Prepare For Australia Test
Arjun Tendulkar took two wickets while representing MCC Young Cricketers' XI. © AFP

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was seen helping England batsmen at nets ahead of their crunch World Cup 2019 tie against Australia on Tuesday. England, who started the World Cup 2019 as favourites to win the title, have lost two matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and now need to win at least two of their remaining three games to advance to the knockout stage. The 19-year-old Arjun Tendulkar is currently in England, he was representing MCC Young Cricketers XI last week where he took two wickets.

Arjun, impressed with his bowling in the three-day Second-XI Championship contest in High Wycombe, was seen bowling in full tilt to the English batsmen, who are all set to take on arch-rivals and defending champions Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

Playing for MCC Young Cricketers, Arjun recently took two wickets against Surrey Second XI, including one off a beautiful delivery that was shown on a video on Twitter via Lord's Cricket Ground.

It made quite a buzz on the social media platform. Arjun ended his spell with figures of 2 for 50 in 11 overs.

In July 2018, Arjun was part of the India U-19 team that played the first Youth Test match against Sri Lanka. Last month, he participated in the Mumbai T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • England will lock horns with Australia on Tuesday at the Lord's
  • England batsmen took help from Arjun Tendulkar to prepare for Aussie test
  • For England, Jason Roy has been ruled out for the marquee clash
