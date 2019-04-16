Ambati Rayudu Reveals Plan To Watch World Cup 2019 After Team India Exclusion

Ambati Rayudu was one of the top contenders for India's No.4 slot in the World Cup 2019 but a drop in form forced the Indian selectors to exclude him from the national team squad for the quadrennial showpiece, which was announced on Monday. The decision left the cricket fraternity split with many suggesting it was a wrong decision to leave Rayudu out for the World Cup. However, Rayudu sportingly took the reverse in his stride and took to Twitter to reveal his plan to watch the World Cup.

In the tweet, Rayudu said, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup .. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Rayudu has notched up only one half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far with the highest score of 57 runs. He also departed for single-digit scores on four occasions and also has a duck to his name.

Rayudu featured in in 55 One-day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05. The 33-year-old has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.

India, touted as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, will get their campaign underway on June 5 against South Africa, who are expected to announce their squad on April 18.

India will later face defending champions Australia on June 9, followed by heavyweights New Zealand on June 13.

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 16.