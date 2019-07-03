 
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu's Life Post Retirement

Updated: 03 July 2019 19:49 IST

Ambati Rayudu called time on his playing career after facing the World Cup 2019 snub twice.

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from cricket © AFP

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, shortly after he was ignored for the second time from consideration for the World Cup 2019 squad. In his retirement mail, Rayudu thanked India skipper Virat Kohli for showing belief in him. Months before the World Cup, Virat Kohli had showed faith in Ambati Rayudu to solve India's No.4 conundrum in the World Cup 2019. But after facing the World Cup 2019 snub twice, Rayudu, called time on his career after representing the nation in 55 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and six T20 Internationals. Kohli took to Twitter to lead the wishes for Rayudu's life post retirement. Kohli also called Rayudu "a top man".

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag showed sympathy towards Rayudu.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rayudu has scored 3,300 runs in 147 matches at an average of 28.7. He has scored 18 half-centuries and a hundred in his IPL career, with a highest score of 100. Rayudu represented Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indian in the IPL.

In T20 International cricket, Rayudu has scored 42 runs in six matches at a dismal average of 10.5.

At the time of announcing India's 15-member World Cup squad, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had justified the move by saying that Shankar had "three-dimensional skills".

Rayudu then took a dig at that statement with a cheeky social media post.

Rayudu earned the reputation of being a temperamental player owing to several confrontations with fellow cricketers and even match officials in the domestic circuit.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli had showed faith in Ambati Rayudu to solve India's No.4 conundrum
  • Rayudu, called time on his career after representing the nation in 55 ODI
  • VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag showed sympathy towards Rayudu
