World Cup 2019

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 With Knee Injury

Updated: 07 June 2019 10:33 IST
Wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil has been called in as Shahzad's replacement and it has been approved by the Event Technical Committee.

Afghanistan
Shahzad had retired hurt after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up fixture against Pakistan. © AFP

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup following a knee injury. Having lost both of their games at the World Cup so far, losing their dynamic opening batsman is a big loss for the Afghanistan team. He scored a duck against Australia and then managed just seven against Sri Lanka as Afghanistan lost both encounters. Afghanistan will next play New Zealand in Taunton who have beaten Sri Lanka and managed to get over the line against Bangladesh. 

Shahzad had retired hurt after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up fixture against Pakistan. While he featured in Afghanistan's opening games against Australia and Sri Lanka, the aggravated injury has ruled him out of participation in the rest of the competition.

Since the 2015 World Cup, Shahzad has been Afghanistan's second highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 1,843 runs in 55 innings. 

Ali Khil, his replacement, made his international debut against Ireland last year. The 20-year-old has played just two ODIs and a lone Test. 

Highlights
  • Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
  • Shahzad had retired hurt in the practice game against Pakistan.
  • Ikram Ali Khil has been called in as Shahzad's replacement.
