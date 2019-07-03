 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 July 2019 16:53 IST

For both Afghanistan and the West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.

West Indies came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. © AFP

Afghanistan, despite giving scares to India and Pakistan, haven't won a single game in eight matches of the World Cup 2019. Now with nothing to lose, bottom-placed Afghanistan will aim to finish on a high in their last league stage match against the West Indies at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. West Indies made a promising start with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, who then made a remarkable comeback to stay afloat in the tournament, but faltered after that with six losses and a wash out. Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year. For both Afghanistan and the West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far. Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

When is the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 4, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Afghanistan haven't won a single game in eight matches of the World Cup
  • Afghanistan will aim to finish on a high in their last league stage match
  • Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side in World Cup qualifiers
