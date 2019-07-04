 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 42, Headingley, Leeds, Jul 04, 2019
Afghanistan AFG Yet To Bat
West Indies WI PP2 161/2 (33.2/50)
CRR: 4.83
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shai Hope Hits Fifty As West Indies Go Past 150

Updated:04 July 2019 17:15 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup: Evin Lewis dismissed after scoring his 5th ODI half-century. Shai Hope also smashed fifty.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shai Hope Hits Fifty As West Indies Go Past 150
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score: Shai Hope in action against Afghanistan. © AFP

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan on Thursday in the final World Cup match for both sides, neither of whom have qualified for the semi-finals. The teams have mustered just a single win between them in 16 games, with West Indies ninth in the 10-team table and Afghanistan rock bottom after eight straight defeats. The West Indies, World Cup winners in 1975 and 1979, brought in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris and Kemar Roach for Shannon Gabriel for the match at Headingley. Afghanistan give a chance to Sayed Shirzad and Dawlat Zadran in place of Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi. West Indies captain Jason Holder said: "We're going to bat first, it seems to be a good wicket. The wickets tend to slow up as the game goes on so hopefully that happens today. "We can't do anything about what's gone before but we have to make sure we end the tournament well." Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said he would also have chosen to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Afghanistan vs West Indies, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 17:15 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Shimron Hetmyer going strong!

    Hetmyer is looking solid and has pushed WI's scoring rate. He is batting at 36 (26) along with well-set Shai Hope (55).
  • 17:02 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    WI 147/2 in 30 overs!

    West Indies are 147/2 after 30 overs. 
  • 17:00 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    SIX!

    Hetmyer is unstoppable! Another big hit from his bat. Huge six to long-on. He has scored 29 off just 16 balls. 
  • 16:59 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    50 up for Hope!

    13th ODI fifty for Shai Hope! What a fine knock from West Indies wicket-keeper batsman! Brilliant knock, full of composure.
  • 16:57 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another nicely played stroke from Hetmyer's bat! He is playing wonderfully in Leeds. Beautiful stroke to backward square for a boundary. 
  • 16:51 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Well, Hetmyer has come with a different mindset. Another boundary to him, this time to extra cover.
  • 16:49 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Hetmyer blasts another boundary, this time straight down the ground. 
  • 16:47 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Hope finds a gap to Rashid and earns a boundary to vacant deep backward point. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    SIX!

    Hetmyer goes for a big one! Big hit to long-off for a six.
  • 16:40 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    OUT!

    Big wicket! Major blow to WI as Lewis departs at 58 (78). Rashid Khan provides major breakthrough to West Indies 
  • 16:39 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Consecutive boundaries for Shai Hope! This time he smashes Rashid to deep mid-wicket.
  • 16:38 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Shai Hops hits a boundary to third man.
  • 16:31 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Welcome boundary for West Indies! Freebie by Rashid and well-set Lewis sends it to fine leg.
  • 16:23 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    50 up for Lewis!

    Evin Lewis hits fifth ODI half-century. He needs to play a big knock in Leeds to lead his side to a winning total.
  • 16:15 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Rashid Khan, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.
  • 16:02 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    SIX!

    What a shot by Shai Hope! Lovely use of the feets, he smashes it straight down the ground for a big one. 
  • 16:01 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    SIX!

    Wow! Lewis whacks it to deep mid-wicket for a six. He is in tremendous touch today. Powerful pull stroke!
  • 16:00 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Lewis finds the gap through covers. Elegant stroke. 
  • 15:57 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    WI rebuilding!

    West Indies are rebuilding after losing Chris Gayle early!
  • 15:54 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

  • 15:52 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    50 up for West Indies!

    50 up for West Indies in 11.5 overs!
  • 15:49 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
  • 15:43 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    West Indies 43/1 in 10 overs!

    West Indies have scored 43 runs in the first powerplay, losing Chris Gayle early.

  • 15:35 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    SIX!

    First six for West Indies and this has come from Lewis' bat! He is looking in fine touch. Eye pleasing six to fine leg. Amazing shot!
  • 15:34 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Sayed Shirzad, comes into the attack.
  • 15:32 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Boundary for Lewis to fine leg. It was a bad length delivery from Zadran.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Dropped!

    It was a simple catch and Rashid Khan drops it! Hope survives.
  • 15:23 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Freebie by Dawlat and Shai Hope sends it to the vacant fine leg.
  • 15:22 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Shai Hope comes in!

    Shai Hope is a new man at the crease!
  • 15:21 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    OUT!

    Big blow for West Indies as Chris Gayle's final World Cup 2019 innings finishes! This shot was not the need of the hour. He ended up nicking it behind. Gayle departs at 7.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    In the gap for a boundary to deep backward point by Lewis. 
  • 15:14 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for Gayle! He hits down the ground for a boundary. Punched! 
  • 15:10 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    This is the best time to bat at this pitch! A watchful cover drive by Lewis. Brilliantly hit!
  • 15:07 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    FOUR!

    Freebie by Dawlat and Lewis sends it to the vacant fine leg! First boundary for West Indies. 
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Gayle, Lewis arrive!

    West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are at the crease. Afghanistan to begin with spin, Mujeeb to start for Afghanistan.
  • 14:57 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Afghanistan gave scars to top teams!

    Afghanistan gave scars to top teams but failed to make a historic upset! They will be eyeing theri second ever World Cup win.
  • 14:54 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Eyes on Rashid Khan!

    Rashid Khan's record against West Indies is phenomenal. Can he produce something similar today?
  • 14:53 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    West Indies aim win!

    West Indies wish to finish their World Cup 2019 campaign with a win! 
  • 14:41 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Changes in playing XI

    West Indies have made two changes in their side as Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach come in for Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel. Afghanistan have also made two changes as Hamid Hassan and Shahidi have been replaced by Dawlat Zadran and Shirzad.
  • 14:38 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
