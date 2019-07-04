West Indies won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan on Thursday in the final World Cup match for both sides, neither of whom have qualified for the semi-finals. The teams have mustered just a single win between them in 16 games, with West Indies ninth in the 10-team table and Afghanistan rock bottom after eight straight defeats. The West Indies, World Cup winners in 1975 and 1979, brought in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris and Kemar Roach for Shannon Gabriel for the match at Headingley. Afghanistan give a chance to Sayed Shirzad and Dawlat Zadran in place of Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi. West Indies captain Jason Holder said: "We're going to bat first, it seems to be a good wicket. The wickets tend to slow up as the game goes on so hopefully that happens today. "We can't do anything about what's gone before but we have to make sure we end the tournament well." Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said he would also have chosen to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)