Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shai Hope Hits Fifty As West Indies Go Past 150
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup: Evin Lewis dismissed after scoring his 5th ODI half-century. Shai Hope also smashed fifty.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan on Thursday in the final World Cup match for both sides, neither of whom have qualified for the semi-finals. The teams have mustered just a single win between them in 16 games, with West Indies ninth in the 10-team table and Afghanistan rock bottom after eight straight defeats. The West Indies, World Cup winners in 1975 and 1979, brought in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris and Kemar Roach for Shannon Gabriel for the match at Headingley. Afghanistan give a chance to Sayed Shirzad and Dawlat Zadran in place of Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi. West Indies captain Jason Holder said: "We're going to bat first, it seems to be a good wicket. The wickets tend to slow up as the game goes on so hopefully that happens today. "We can't do anything about what's gone before but we have to make sure we end the tournament well." Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said he would also have chosen to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Afghanistan vs West Indies, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.
- 17:15 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Shimron Hetmyer going strong!Hetmyer is looking solid and has pushed WI's scoring rate. He is batting at 36 (26) along with well-set Shai Hope (55).
Shimron Hetmyer batting in a floppy hat - are there many better looks in cricket?— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
Who is your cricketing style guru? pic.twitter.com/vWnhLXkdCV
- 16:59 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
50 up for Hope!13th ODI fifty for Shai Hope! What a fine knock from West Indies wicket-keeper batsman! Brilliant knock, full of composure.
Fifty up for Shai Hope!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
Can he propel his side to a score of near 300?#AFGvWI | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/5bAMgohZpI
- 16:40 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
OUT!Big wicket! Major blow to WI as Lewis departs at 58 (78). Rashid Khan provides major breakthrough to West Indies
Breakthrough for Afghanistan!— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2019
Rashid Khan will want to add to his tally today! #CWC19 | #AFGvWI https://t.co/cLCm08UQ4W
- 16:23 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
50 up for Lewis!Evin Lewis hits fifth ODI half-century. He needs to play a big knock in Leeds to lead his side to a winning total.
Fifty up for Evin Lewis!— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2019
He's been in and out of the XI this World Cup, but when he's fit and in good touch, he's a dangerous batsman! He's taken West Indies to 88/1 in 21 overs!#CWC19 | #AFGvWI pic.twitter.com/u7qv3waehe
- 15:43 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
West Indies 43/1 in 10 overs!West Indies have scored 43 runs in the first powerplay, losing Chris Gayle early.
A fairly even first Powerplay between #AFGvWI!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
West Indies are after overs.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/UP76aYleau
- 15:21 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
OUT!Big blow for West Indies as Chris Gayle's final World Cup 2019 innings finishes! This shot was not the need of the hour. He ended up nicking it behind. Gayle departs at 7.
Was that the last we've seen of Chris Gayle in ODIs?— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2019
Will he have another chance to beat Brian Lara's ODI runs record for West Indies?
Brian Lara 10,348
Chris Gayle 10,338#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/IRmjTFzI4w
- 15:00 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Gayle, Lewis arrive!West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are at the crease. Afghanistan to begin with spin, Mujeeb to start for Afghanistan.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl the first over for Afghanistan!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
Gayle and Lewis opening the batting for West Indies.#AFGvWI | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XewqXTR60m
- 14:57 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Afghanistan gave scars to top teams!Afghanistan gave scars to top teams but failed to make a historic upset! They will be eyeing theri second ever World Cup win.
Afghanistan have come agonizingly close to a couple of historic upsets during #CWC19— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
Can they pick up their second ever World Cup win today against West Indies?#AFGvWI pic.twitter.com/R4Cx7CtiNr
- 14:54 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Eyes on Rashid Khan!Rashid Khan's record against West Indies is phenomenal. Can he produce something similar today?
In five ODIs against Windies, @rashidkhan_19 has picked up 12 wickets at 9.75! Will we see another magical performance from the leggie in Afghanistan's final #CWC19 match today? #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvWI pic.twitter.com/pPGUVTjwa2— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
- 14:53 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
West Indies aim win!West Indies wish to finish their World Cup 2019 campaign with a win!
Or will it be the #MenInMaroon who finish their #CWC19 campaign on a high? pic.twitter.com/eGu4lSPkSS— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
- 14:41 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Changes in playing XIWest Indies have made two changes in their side as Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach come in for Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel. Afghanistan have also made two changes as Hamid Hassan and Shahidi have been replaced by Dawlat Zadran and Shirzad.
Two changes for both Afghanistan and West Indies.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019
Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach replace Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel for the #MenInMaroon!
Sayed Shirzad and Dawlat Zadran replace Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi for #AfghanAtalan.#AFGvWI | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GYzSarObu5
- 14:38 (IST)Jul 04, 2019
Playing XITeams:West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar RoachAfghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman