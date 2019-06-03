 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 03 June 2019 16:01 IST

It was the one and only Mahela Jayawardene who was the star when Afghanistan and Sri Lanka had played their only World Cup match so far.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other only once in World Cup history. © AFP

Afghanistan are playing their second ICC World Cup and would be hoping for a better showing than the 2015 edition. They face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, a rival they have played earlier too in the World Cup when they met during the 2015 edition at Dunedin. After being in trouble against the Sri Lankan medium-pacers, Afghanistan had made life difficult for their rivals with the ball, having them struggling at 51/4 before Mahela Jayawardene came in and scored a fine century to guide the islanders to a win.

World Cup head to head:

Matches: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Sri Lanka won: 1

Ties: 0

No result: 0

Sri Lanka were the World Cup winners in 1996 while Afghanistan are playing their second World Cup. Both sides would be hoping for a semblance of success in the league encounter so that they can get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on the rails again.

Both teams lost their World Cup 2019 openers. Afghanistan lost to Australia by seven wickets while Sri Lanka were crushed by 10 wickets by New Zealand after posting just 136 runs.

