 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 June 2019 19:02 IST

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka will look for their first win in the World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be licking their wounds after their initial setbacks © AFP

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be licking their wounds after their initial setbacks and look to register their first win of World Cup 2019 when they lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. Sri Lanka opened their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of last edition's runners-up New Zealand while minnows Afghanistan suffered a seven-wicket thrashing against defending champions Australia. The only positive for Afghanistan will be their side managing to score over 200 runs while the Sri Lankan batsmen are yet to make their bats do the talking. None of the Sri Lankan batsmen -- apart from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who remained unbeaten at 52 -- could stand against the hostile bowling from the New Zealand pacers and were bundled out for 136.

When is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 4, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Afghanistan, Sri Lanka will look for their first win in the World Cup
  • Sri Lanka opened their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 10-wicket drubbing
  • Afghanistan managed to score over 200 runs in their first match
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
World Cup 2019 Preview: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Eye First Win After Initial Setbacks
World Cup 2019 Preview: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Eye First Win After Initial Setbacks
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss