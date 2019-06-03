Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be licking their wounds after their initial setbacks and look to register their first win of World Cup 2019 when they lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. Sri Lanka opened their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of last edition's runners-up New Zealand while minnows Afghanistan suffered a seven-wicket thrashing against defending champions Australia. The only positive for Afghanistan will be their side managing to score over 200 runs while the Sri Lankan batsmen are yet to make their bats do the talking. None of the Sri Lankan batsmen -- apart from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who remained unbeaten at 52 -- could stand against the hostile bowling from the New Zealand pacers and were bundled out for 136.
When is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 4, 2019 (Tuesday).
Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?
The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
What time does the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?
The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)