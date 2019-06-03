Afghanistan were touted as one of the surprise packages of World Cup 2019 but came to grief in their opening league match against Australia, when they were beaten by seven wickets. Sri Lanka however fared even worse, being absolutely decimated by New Zealand, losing by 10 wickets. Both sides will be hoping for a recovery when they face off on Tuesday. Afghanistan have the bowling to make life difficult for Sri Lanka, though their batting may yet have a lot to prove. Sri Lanka on the other hand are rather out of sorts and would be hoping to get their act together in double quick time.