World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 03 June 2019 16:36 IST

Mohammad Nabi is one of the most experienced players in the Afghanistan World Cup 2019 squad and vital for their cause.

Mohammad Nabi has been an integral part of the Afghanistan One-day International (ODI) squad since 2009. © AFP

When it comes to sheer experience, there are few in Afghanistan cricket who can match Mohammed Nabi. The off-spinning all-rounder, who can wield a mean willow, has been an integral part of the Afghanistan One-day International (ODI) squad since 2009 and has the figures to prove his skill and execution, as Afghanistan try to make a case for themselves in the World Cup 2019 as they meet Sri Lanka in their second league match. Mohammad Nabi did not have a great outing in the first World Cup 2019 match against Australia at Bristol on June 1, being run out for seven runs and going wicket-less. However, he will still be an important cog in the Afghan wheel.

Mohammad Nabi made his ODI debut against Scotland at Benoni, South Africa, in April 2009. He scored 58 runs but didn't get a wicket.

Nabi has so far played 113 ODIs (101 innings batting) to score 2599 runs at an average of 28.87 and strike rate of 86.95. He has one century (116) and 13 half-centuries to his name.

With the ball, Nabi has bowled in 109 innings, claiming 118 wickets at an economy of 4.27 and strike rate of 45.2. He has two four-wicket hauls, with 4/30 being his best figures.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Mohammad Nabi Mohammad Nabi World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7 Cricket
