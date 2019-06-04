9.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
9.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Karunaratne reverse sweeps it straight to short third man.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a quick single. Good running.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Perera makes room and cuts it to point.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dimuth drives it to long on for a run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Karunaratne plays it back towards the bowler.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it and goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen get two runs.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Perera pulls it through square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Karunaratne drives it towards mid on for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Perera looks to cut this delivery through point but doesn't time it and the ball goes to covers.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on the stumps. Perera laps this to fine leg.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it stump to stump. Nothing much the batsman can do, he pushes it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perera waits and slaps this short length delivery through covers and the ball crosses the fence with ease.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! High, but not quite handsome. Kusal comes down the track and Mujeeb fires it wider outside off. Perera still goes through with the shot and swings it high over mid-wicket. Najibullah Zadran has to cover a lot of distance to his left from long on and cannot get there.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up on the off stump, Perera defends it and looks for a non-existent single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mujeeb starts with a leg stumpish delivery but the angle is down leg and wided by the umpire.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Perera misses his sweep and the ball goes off his pads. A leg bye taken.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fired on middle and leg, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg, swept through square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Nice drift, full and on middle, Kusal comes down the track and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. Was almost beaten in the flight but adjusted well.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Karunarante defends it off the front foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, the skipper plays it to off side.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Perera plays it towards mid off for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Karunaratne flicks it to long on for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Flighted delivery on middle, Perera sweeps it over square leg. Rashid Khan picks it on the bounce. The batsmen take a single.