36.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Gets across his stumps and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses the googly and is hit on the pads. Rashid appeals but the umpire stays firm. Too high.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully pushed back.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled away towards mid-wicket for a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Terrific delivery from Dawlat Zadran. He bowls a perfect yorker on middle, Malinga makes room to drive but misses it and gets bowled. Afghanistan are just one wicket away from wrapping up the innings.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Swings hard, gets an inside edge to the leg side and scampers through for a quick single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker, well dug out.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Baseball shot once more, giving himself room and pulling this over mid on!
35.2 overs (0 Run) Dawlat bowls a good length delivery on middle, Lakmal defends it out.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Suranga Lakmal. Short delivery on middle, Lakmal pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.