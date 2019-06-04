32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT b Lasith Malinga. Afghanistan have been bowled out.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swung over long on!
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a play and a miss.
32.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked away for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! A run out ends Najibullah's fighting innings. A bit unfortunate for him too. Full and outside off, Zadran drives it towards mid off and sets off for a single. Dimuth Karunaratne fields it at that position and has a shy at the bowler's end. Najibullah has to run around the bowler and hence loses a big chunk of time. It is a direct hit and Zadran is well short!
31.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a short ball, another hook and a miss.
31.4 overs (0 Run) A good short ball, Najibullah backs away, missing out on the pull. He looks at the square leg umpire but does not get a wide. Is furious with himself.
31.4 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Off the outside edge! Full and outside off, Najibullah swings hard but gets a thick outside edge which beats third man to his right. Hang on. It is a no ball because three fielders are inside the circle instead of 5!
31.3 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, right at the face of the batsman, Zadran backs away, looking to play a paddle-pull but misses.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and outside off, Najibullah backs away and slaps it over cover. Nearly goes all the way!
31.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Najibullah feels for it but misses.
30.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman just manages to keep the yorker out. Good ball bowled by the bowler. 1 run and a wicket from the over. Terrific over from Lasith Malinga.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, pushed towards mid on.
30.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A Malinga special. Yorker, you miss, he hits. Dawlat makes room and looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. Beautiful bowling from Malinga. Sri Lanka are two wickets away from winning the match.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on middle, Dawlat flicks it to mid-wicket.
30.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Bowls a quick short delivery, Dawlat takes his eyes off the ball and looks to pull but misses it and gets hit on the grille of the helmet.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball from Malinga. Bowls a yorker on middle, Dawlat does well to dig it out and plays it to mid on.
30.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a slower ball down the leg side, Dawlat looks to flick but misses it.