World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 June 2019 23:40 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs SL Latest Score

32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT b Lasith Malinga. Afghanistan have been bowled out. AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Hamid Hassan b Lasith Malinga 6 (5b, 0x4, 1x6). Afghanistan 152/10 (32.4 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.2

32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swung over long on! AFG vs SL: Match 7: It's a SIX! Hamid Hassan hits Lasith Malinga. Afghanistan 152/9 (32.3 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.12

32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a play and a miss.

32.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked away for a single.

31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! A run out ends Najibullah's fighting innings. A bit unfortunate for him too. Full and outside off, Zadran drives it towards mid off and sets off for a single. Dimuth Karunaratne fields it at that position and has a shy at the bowler's end. Najibullah has to run around the bowler and hence loses a big chunk of time. It is a direct hit and Zadran is well short! AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Najibullah Zadran run out (Dimuth Karunaratne) 43 (56b, 6x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 145/9 (32.0 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.67

31.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a short ball, another hook and a miss.

31.4 overs (0 Run) A good short ball, Najibullah backs away, missing out on the pull. He looks at the square leg umpire but does not get a wide. Is furious with himself. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Najibullah Zadran hits Isuru Udana for a 4! Afghanistan 144/8 (31.4 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.61

31.4 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Off the outside edge! Full and outside off, Najibullah swings hard but gets a thick outside edge which beats third man to his right. Hang on. It is a no ball because three fielders are inside the circle instead of 5! AFG vs SL: Match 7: Najibullah Zadran hits Isuru Udana for a 4! Afghanistan 144/8 (31.4 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.61

31.3 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, right at the face of the batsman, Zadran backs away, looking to play a paddle-pull but misses. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Najibullah Zadran hits Isuru Udana for a 4! Afghanistan 145/8 (31.3 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.42

31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and outside off, Najibullah backs away and slaps it over cover. Nearly goes all the way! AFG vs SL: Match 7: Najibullah Zadran hits Isuru Udana for a 4! Afghanistan 140/8 (31.2 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.86

31.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Najibullah feels for it but misses.

30.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman just manages to keep the yorker out. Good ball bowled by the bowler. 1 run and a wicket from the over. Terrific over from Lasith Malinga.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, pushed towards mid on.

30.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A Malinga special. Yorker, you miss, he hits. Dawlat makes room and looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. Beautiful bowling from Malinga. Sri Lanka are two wickets away from winning the match. AFG vs SL: Match 7: WICKET! Dawlat Zadran b Lasith Malinga 6 (18b, 1x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 136/8 (30.4 Ov). Target: 187; RRR: 4.94

30.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on middle, Dawlat flicks it to mid-wicket.

30.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Bowls a quick short delivery, Dawlat takes his eyes off the ball and looks to pull but misses it and gets hit on the grille of the helmet.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball from Malinga. Bowls a yorker on middle, Dawlat does well to dig it out and plays it to mid on.

30.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a slower ball down the leg side, Dawlat looks to flick but misses it.

Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
