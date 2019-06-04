29.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed through mid on for a run.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through covers for a run more.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched towards cover.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Kusal plays it to off side.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Perera plays it to covers.
28.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully kept out.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched wide of mid off for a run.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, watchfully defended back to the bowler.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kusal comes down the track and looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Nabi appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Perera defends it off the back foot.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Perera defends it out.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Kusal plays it off the back foot towards Nabi.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Udana drives it to long off for a single.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot! First six of the innings. Tossed up on off, Udana lofts it with ease over long off for a maximum.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Pitching on a length and outside off, Perera looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, played to point for a single.
26.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Another bonus for Sri Lanka. A bouncer, well above everyone and down to the fence behind. This is poor stuff from the bowler.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Udana looks to break the shackles here. He looks to slap it over the infield but ends up hitting it to mid off.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on the stumps, defended back to the bowler.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Short of good length outside off, Defended off the back foot to the off side.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, punched to extra cover for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for Afghanistan.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Thisara is indeed short and has to go! 6th wicket down for Sri Lanka. This was unnecessary from Sri Lanka. Tossed up on off, Thisara comes forward and drives it towards covers where Najibullah picks the ball fast and throws it quickly to Shahzad at the keeper's end. Mohammad Shahzad whips the bails off in a flash. Thisara Perera is well short of his ground. This is disaster from Sri Lanka. They wanted this partnership to go on.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Kusal looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
25.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Kusal looks to flick but misses it.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Kusal makes room and slaps it towards covers where the fielder misfields and it goes to the fielder in the deep. Dawlat Zadran fumbles and does well to cut it off. The batsmen get two runs.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kusal makes room and plays it back towards Nabi.