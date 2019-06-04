24.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) MIX-UP, BUT SAFE! On a length outside off, Thisara punches it towards point. He takes a couple of steps but then stops. Kusal Perera too, takes a couple of steps but stops. Eventually, they go through for the single but the direct hit is not struck.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Around a good length on off stump, solidly defended.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
24.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kusal plays it towards point. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen take a run.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kusal keeps it out.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Thisara comes forward and taps it to off side. The batsmen take a quick run.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Thisara looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kusal makes room and cuts it through point for a single. 150 up for Sri Lanka.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kusal defends it off the back foot.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! This was coming as de Silva was looking uncomfortable to face Hassan. Hassan bowls in on a length and outside off and just manages to get that nip away from the batsman. De Silva was playing Hassan on the back foot and this time also plays it on the back foot but fails to cover the away swing due to lack of feet movement and edges it to the keeper and starts a long walk back towards the pavillion.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, defended off the front foot towards the off side.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Peach! Lovely bowling from Hassan. He bowls one in the corridor of uncertainty and de Silva who was camping on the back foot looks to defend from the crease but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, defended to the off side.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the body, Perera looks to pull but gets a top edge towards mid-wicket and the batsman cross for a single.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Perera pulls it to mid-wicket where a fumble allows him to take a couple.
21.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Third wicket in the over and Nabi has four! Outside off again, Mathews goes back to punch but gets a thick outside edge. It takes the outside edge, hits Shahzad's pads and lobs slowly to first slip where Rahmat Shah reacts sharply. Goes to his left and takes the deflection nicely! What an over from Nabi - 0, W, 2, W, 0, W!
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
21.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Edged and taken this time! Nabi gets the second wicket in the over. Full and outside off, Mendis looks to defend but the ball goes straight on, takes the outside edge and goes straight to Rahmat Shah at first slip! Nabi is all smiles. All the three wickets have gone to him!
21.3 overs (2 Runs) EDGED, BUT SAFE! Full and outside off, Mendis lunges to defend but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and goes past first slip. Two runs taken.
21.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dragged on! Nabi gets the second wicket. Outside off, Thirimanne plays a nothing shot, aiming to punch it towards the off side but there is no movement of the feet. Gets a thick inside edge onto the stumps.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Perera looks to guide but misses it.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Perera lets it sail through to the keeper.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery outside off, Perera cuts it towards point. The batsmen get two runs.
20.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery. On a good length and just outside off, Perera looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Thirimanne guides it towards third man for a single.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length on middle, Thirimanne nudges it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.