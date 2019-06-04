14.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Zadran dabs it towards third man for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full and outside off, Zadran drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Najibullah plays it to point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bumper, Zadran does well to duck under it.
13.6 overs (3 Runs) Outside off, driven through the covers for three runs. Nice way to get off the mark.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Thisara, you beauty! What a ball. On a length, outside off, Nabi looks to defend but the ball hits a patch of grass and seams back in. Nabi is beaten all ends up as the ball goes through the gate between bat and pad, or well, almost. Clips the pad and then hits the stumps. Thisara initially appeals for LBW before joyfully reacting to the sound of timber. Half the side gone. Are Afghanistan gone too?
13.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Almost! Outside off, on a length, Nabi pushes and almost nicks it behind!
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Nabi looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Naib drives it to covers. Wicket maiden for Nuwan Pradeep.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Extra bounce, gone fishing, high tide there and gone! Excellent delivery from Pradeep. He bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to push it but gets an outside edge due to the extra bounce on this one. It goes towards Kusal Perera who jumps and takes a good catch. Afghanistan are in deep trouble here.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a quick bouncer, Shahidi ducks under it at the last moment.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length delivery outside off, Shahidi looks to chase this one but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Pradeep bowls it on a good length on off, Shahidi looks to punch but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to mid off.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) SAFE. There was not a direct hit at all. In fact, Udana had disturbed the bails with his hand. A short off a length delivery on the stumps, Nabi looks to pull it through the leg side but gets a top edge towards the vacant backward point region. Before the fielder throws the ball towards the bowler's end, batsman cross for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shahidi punches this length ball, outside off to covers for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, defended to covers.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, defended to covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
11.1 overs (3 Runs) MISFIELD! Udana bowls a fuller one on the stumps Shahidi flicks it through mid-wicket where Thirimanne fumbles and lets it through, the fielder in the deep fields and saves a single. Three runs added to the total.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Nabi flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 5 runs have come from the over.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full on middle, Nabi lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Nabi drives it to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Nabi plays it to off side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Nabi plays it to mid on.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Nabi defends it off the back foot.