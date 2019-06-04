14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
14.5 overs (1 Run) No ball.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on leg, Perera nudges it towards square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Thirimanne looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Thirimanne defends it off the front foot.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Perera plays it towards mid off. The fielder misfields and then picks the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. The batsmen take a run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
13.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and looks to defend but misses and wears it on the pads.
13.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air and taken! Afghanistan strike at last. Full and around middle, Karunaratne comes down the track and looks to place it over the infield. But there is no power and he holes out to long on, where Najibullah Zadran takes a simple catch. The bat-face got closed at the last moment. End of a 92-run opening stand.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Karunaratne drives it towards mid off. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen take a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Karunaratne looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards bowler who goes for the catch but it falls short of him.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Naib bowls a short delivery on leg, Perera pulls it towards square leg for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Dimuth flicks it towards square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on leg, Karunaratne flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on leg, Perera nudges it towards short fine leg for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Perera drives this flatter one on the stumps to long off for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Nabi bowls a tossed up delivery on the middle and leg, Karunaratne Works this down the leg side, Naib dives over the ball and makes a half-stop. A single taken.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Dimuth looks to push this flatter one to off side but gets hit on the pads. An appeal from the bowler but the ball is going down leg.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in on middle and leg, Karunaratne looks to defend it back to the bowler but gets beaten by the pace and gets stuck on the pads.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, Dimuth flicks it to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Nabi bowls an arm ball. A shorter one too. Perera pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Perera pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single. Just 4 runs have come from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Dimuth flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Karunaratne plays it to the left of the bowler where Gulbadin Naib goes for the catch but it was very far from him. It goes to mid on.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Karunaratne plays it to covers.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Perera tucks it towards short mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, the skipper flicks it towards square leg for a single.