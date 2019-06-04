 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:04 June 2019 15:30 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs SL Latest Score

4.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.

4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Another ill-directed delivery.

4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Dimuth misses his flick. Shahzad dives to his right and stops it.

4.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.

4.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.

4.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Another bonus. Short and dug in the middle of the pitch, Perera stays where he is and the ball goes way over the keeper to the fine leg fence. Kusal is not happy.

4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Looks Perera has started from where he left in last match. Short ball on the body, Perera is lined up for it and he muscles it to mid-wicket. No need to run for those. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Kusal Perera hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 41/0 (4.2 Ov). CRR: 9.46

4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle and leg, some extra bounce too. Perera hops on his toes and defends it to the on side.

3.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot from the skipper. Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 16 runs have come from the over. Big over for Sri Lanka.

3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! This is more of a placement. Worked wide of mid on. Good shot from the skipper. Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Dimuth Karunaratne hits Hamid Hassan for a 4! Sri Lanka 37/0 (3.5 Ov). CRR: 9.65

3.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on leg, Kusal flicks it towards square leg for a single.

3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over mid off! So much of Sanath Jayasuriya in that shot. Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Perera hits it over wide mid off for a boundary. This is good batting from Kusal Perera. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Kusal Perera hits Hamid Hassan for a 4! Sri Lanka 32/0 (3.3 Ov). CRR: 9.14

3.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, the skipper guides it towards third man for a boundary.

3.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Lack of control and some frustration early for Afghanistan. This was fired down the leg side and it took off after pitching. Mohammad Shahzad had to put his skates on to get to his right but could not quite get there. Poor delivery from Hamid Hassan. Hamid bowls it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses it. It goes past the keeper for a boundary.

3.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Perera looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side for a single.

2.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to end the over, Dimuth ducks.

2.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, getting right behind the line to push it towards point.

2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

2.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, helped with a pull towards long leg for a single.

2.1 overs (0 Run) OUCH! On the rib cage. A short ball, around middle and leg, Perera looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the chest.

1.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Karunaratne drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.

1.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FEROCIOUS! This is the Kusal Perera we know. See ball, hammer ball. Full outside off, Perera blasts it down the ground, to the left of mid off. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Kusal Perera hits Hamid Hassan for a 4! Sri Lanka 17/0 (1.4 Ov). CRR: 10.2

1.3 overs (1 Run) Good running between the wickets. Bowls it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards Shahzad who does well to stop it with one hand. The batsmen take a single in the process. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.

1.2 overs (3 Runs) Good running between the wickets. Length delivery outside off, Perera taps it through cover-point. The batsmen get three runs.

1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Hamid starts with a short delivery, Perera pulls it through square leg for a boundary. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Kusal Perera hits Hamid Hassan for a 4! Sri Lanka 9/0 (1.1 Ov). CRR: 7.71

0.6 over (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards the off side.

0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka are away now! A short ball, down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to tuck it away but the ball bounces, takes the glove and races towards fine leg. Rahmat Shah gives it a chase from first slip but in vain. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Dimuth Karunaratne hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 5/0 (0.5 Ov). CRR: 6

0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE. Full and swinging but misdirected. It is pitched around leg and the swing takes it down the leg side. The skipper looks to flick but misses and Mohammad Shahzad dives to his right and collects. Sri Lanka are off the mark. AFG vs SL: Match 7: Dimuth Karunaratne hits Dawlat Zadran for a 4! Sri Lanka 5/0 (0.5 Ov). CRR: 6

0.4 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched straight to point.

0.3 over (0 Run) Again, extra bounce and this time, a bottom edge is induced. DK looked to push it to point.

0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length again, Dimuth rises with the bounce and taps it to the off side.

0.1 over (0 Run) On a good length but down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England's Shock Loss To Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss