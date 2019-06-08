NZ vs AFG Latest Score
40.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed to point.
40.4 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, solidly blocked from the crease.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hamid pushes but misses.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, watchfully defended.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shahidi makes room and smashes it through covers for a single.
