34.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Alam guides it towards third man for a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, Alam looks to pull but misses it.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls a perfect yorker on middle, Shahidi manages to dig it out. It goes towards slips for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Alam drives it through covers for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Boult bowls a good bouncer, Alam lets it sail through to the keeper.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery, Shahidi pulls it towards the leg side for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Goes again, exposing all his stumps but this time Lockie follows him down the leg side. Alam is cramped for room as he looks to pull but mistimes it back to the bowler.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ho ho ho! Love to watch numbers 10 and 11 bat. A length ball, outside off, Aftab backs away and crashes it wide of mid off for a boundary!
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Onto the helmet and then onto the stumps! That is a brutal delivery. And poor Rashid Khan. He looks totally non-plussed. There are a few concerns and everyone is checking on him now. The helmet slowly comes off and Rashid takes some time for himself. Out comes the physio. A good length ball outside off, Khan does not pick it and looks to defend with his head pointing downwards. His misjudgement of the length proves costly because one reckons that he was expecting a full delivery. The ball bounces and then crashes into the helmet and then ricochets onto the stumps. Rashid is slowly walking off with the physio but is looking totally out of shape. Hope he is fine.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, steered behind point for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, steered behind point for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, around off, Shahidi ducks.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khan drives it to covers where the fielder does well to stop it with a dive. A wicket-maiden over from Colin de Grandhomme.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Khan plays it to covers.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to point! Catching practice. Ikram's longgggg vigil ends, 2 from 22 balls and Afghanistan are now 7 down. Full and outside off, Ali Khil drives it straight to point where Martin Guptill takes a simple catch. Shahidi is running out of partners here. It was a poor shot selection from Ikram Ali Khil.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Ali Khil plays it to point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Tucks it towards the leg side.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Cuts him into half. A length ball outside off, Shahidi looks to push it through the off side but the ball snakes back in and goes between bat and pad to miss the off stump narrowly.
31.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Ooohhh... close call. A length ball, around middle, Ali Khil taps it to the leg side and sets off for a quick single. Shahidi is a bit late to respond and Colin Munro quickly gets across from short mid-wicket. However, the ball is to his left and that, surprisingly, is his weak hand while throwing. He bats left-handed but bowls and throws right-handed. The throw barely reaches the stumps as Shahidi dives in.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, driven towards cover.
31.2 overs (0 Run) That is a snorter. Lockie bends his back, lands it on a length outside off, Ali Khil looks to defend but the ball beats the outside edge.
31.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, pushed towards cover.
30.6 overs (1 Run) EDGED, DROPPED AGAIN! Ross Taylor it is once more. Short delivery outside off, Ali Khil looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Ross Taylor at first slip who jumps and tries to take it with one hand but spills it. In the process, the batsmen take a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Ali Khil plays it to point.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Ali Khil looks to pull but misses it. It was way over his head.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shahidi flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahidi plays it towards point where Guptill does well to stop it with one hand to his right. Excellent fielding from him.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Shahidi plays it to covers.