24.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight down the ground.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Defends it from the crease.
24.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shahidi flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a terrific ball. Full on middle and leg, swinging in, Shahidi flicks it beautifully through square leg for a boundary.
23.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Second in the over and Neesham has his 50th ODI wicket. A short ball, around middle and off, extra bounce, Najibullah has a nibble at that. The ball moves away, he rises with the bounce but it is too difficult for him. Takes the glove and Latham gets his fourth catch of the innings! Neesham's figures read 7-1-28-5!
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Short and outside off, Najibullah gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers!
23.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
23.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! A wicket after a break. Fourth wicket for Neesham! He corrects his line and length. Bowls a scrambled-seam delivery outside off, Nabi was in two minds whether to play or leave but ultimately plays it. There is extra bounce on that one and hence, Nabi can only edge it back to the keeper. Neesham is having a ball out there.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Shahidi slaps it through covers for a run.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The field is off-side packed and Neesham bowls it down the leg side. Tickled towards fine leg. Poor delivery from the bowler. Neesham bowls a length ball but the line is down leg and Shahidi just has to lay bat on ball and he does that. The ball races away to the boundary.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Nabi defends it off the back foot. Just 1 run from the over.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, Nabi does well to keep it out.
22.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for Afghanistan. Length delivery on off, Shahidi looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi plays it to point.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Shahidi drives this length ball through point for a single.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor delivery from Neesham. Full on leg, Shahidi looks to tickle it down but gets it off his pads. The ball beats the keeper's dive to his right and races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Nabi leaves this length ball outside off and the keeper does the rest.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Nabi looks to flick it through leg side but gets hit on the pads and the batsman cross for a leg bye.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield from de Grandhomme! Nearly concedes a boundary but recovers at the right time. Short of a length outside off, Nabi slaps it between cover and point. Colin de Grandhomme runs across to his right from third man but while sliding, he just misses the ball slightly. It rolls back but he manages to stop it before it touches the ropes. A couple added to the total.
21.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bouncer down the leg side. Umpire penalizes with a wide.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, defended to covers.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Nabi drives it to point.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Nabi defends it off the back foot.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Nabi plays it to covers.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Nabi pushes it to mid on.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shahidi cuts it through point for a single.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot after the break! Full and outside off, Shahidi drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.