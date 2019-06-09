19.6 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! Played that with soft hands did Taylor. This is on off, it once again turns away. Taylor plays inside the line with soft hands but the ball goes off the outside edge and on the bounce to first slip. Good over by Shah.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
19.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good delivery that! Lands it on off and Taylor plays the original trajectory. The ball pitches and spins away. Beats the outside edge.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to work it against the turn but ends up getting a soft leading edge to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Kane strokes it to cover.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Naib gets away with another short ball. It is outside off, Taylor looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes along the ground to the keeper. 7 from the over, could have gone for more though.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball, KW pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Kane misses out! Generally so good through that region but struggling to find the the gap today. Short and outside off, he cuts it but finds point.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Williamson guides it to second slip.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short again and this one is way too short. Wided.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally some intent shown by Williamson. He steps down the track but Naib looks to outsmart him by bowling it short. Williamson though adjusts and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Ross slaps it through covers for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Plays this late and looks to guide it past slip but can't get it past the fielder there.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Taylor now drops it towards cover and takes one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor from Afghanistan! They have missed a run out opportunity to go by early on and now given away three extra runs. Flighted on off, Taylor strokes it nicely through covers. Hassan in the deep runs to his right and looks to stop the ball but lets it through.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, RT guides it to point.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Taylor drives it to covers.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Williamson pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Chance of an overthrow but not taken! Full and on middle, Williamson strokes it towards mid on and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but away from the fielder backing up. The fielder at deep mid-wicket though gets to the ball quickly and does not let the batters take another one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length ball and on the pads, Taylor once again is beaten for pace as he fails to get his bat down in time to flick. It hits the thigh pad and rolls beside the pitch. Williamson takes a quick single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! A yorker and at a good pace! Taylor fails to bring his bat down in time and gets beaten. Taylor will be thankful that was not on the stumps.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around middle, Williamson nudges it on the leg side and takes one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on the shorter side and on the body, Kane ducks under it. No wide this time.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer, dug in too short, Kane ducks.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, cutting back in, dabbed straight to gully. He has been stationed there to stop that favourite 'run-down-to-third man' shot of Willy.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Taylor goes back and pushes it to mid-wicket. So just the fortunate boundary from this over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Once again uses his feet but the length is short. Taylor again defends it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On off again and Taylor is happy to keep it out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, RT defends it onto the ground.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Taylor comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He keeps it out.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Some turn though for Shah. Encouraging signs for him. He bowls it on middle and it spins away a little. Taylor is half-forward as he tries to defend. The ball goes off the outside edge and into the third man fence.