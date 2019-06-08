19.6 overs (2 Runs) Up and over, just eludes the fielder at mid off! Neesham bowls on fuller length and outside off, Nabi says enough is enough and lofts it straight over the bowler's head and eludes the man at mid off. The ball does a somersault there it bounces near the ropes and instead of going past it comes back in! Magical moment! And with it rains also come to say hello. The batsmen cross for a couple.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Neesham sprays one down the leg side and umpire signals wide.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball defended back to the bowler.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shahidi tucks this length ball on the pads behind square for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Pitching on a length and outside off, Shahidi leaves it for keeper to gobble it.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Neesham bowls one way outside off, Shahidi looks uninterested to play.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on the stumps, Nabi flicks it to fine leg. A run added to the total.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Nabi guides it towards third man for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahidi dabs it towards third man where the fielder collects the ball and slips. The batsmen still take only a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Short and outside off, Shahidi cuts it through point for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length delivery outside off, Shahidi comes forward to defend this one but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Nabi drives it towards covers for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Nabi defends it off the front foot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off defended to covers. A maiden over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball defended watchfully off the back foot.
17.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Shahidi is looking unsettled against Neesham there. Again a length ball outside off, Shahidi looks to cut but doesn't connect this time and the ball passes the outside edge.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, defended back to bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A swing and a miss, Neesham bowls one outside off and Shahidi looks to cut this through point but in the end connects with thin air.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shahidi looks to flick this through leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards point.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Ironic cheers around the ground as Shahidi gets off the mark at last! Full and outside off, Shahidi drives it towards wide mid off for a single. He gets off the mark on the 20th ball.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, the left-hander pushes it to covers.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid on.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi plays it to point again.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Shahidi plays it to point.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Nabi does well to drop his wrists and sways away from the line of the delivery. Third maiden on the trot for Ferguson.
15.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nabi looks to drive this length ball outside off, but with cement feet he is not able to reach to the pitch of the ball but goes through the shot. The ball passes the outside edge.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Three leaves on the trot! Nabi is not willing to fish with any delivery outside off. He is happy to leave it.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Nabi lifts his bat and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched outside off, Left alone by the batsman.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, Nabi flicks it to leg gully.