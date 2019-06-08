4.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is angled into the batsman, KW looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A good tight over by Alam, just the two from it.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and around middle and leg. Williamson strokes it to mid on.
4.4 overs (1 Run) This time he uses the pace and works it nicely through mid-wicket for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Munro looks to flat-bat it but the ball hurries onto him and he mistimes it to mid on. Munro seems to be going to hard at the deliveries.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on the pads, Munro looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Williamson works it through square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Another testing over by Hassan! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the middle! Risky shot though. He looks to play it on the up with two slips and a gully in place. Gets it off the middle though and it races through cover for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is worked towards square leg and the batsmen set off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but in the gap! Fortunate single for Munro. He looks to work it on the leg side but due to the angle away the ball flies off the leading edge. It evades the gully fielder and the point fielder. Goes down towards third man where the fielder runs to his left and keeps it down to one. Antagonist need luck to go their way. On another day, this could have easily gone to a fielder's hand.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Edge but does not carry! Back of a length on off, Munro looks to push at it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards gully. Good stop by the fielder there.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Hassan is hitting the bat hard. Munro strokes it to mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Williamson works it towards mid-wicket. Three dots to end the over. A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the second ball. Just the 6 from it in the end.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On off again and it is on a length, defended.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good line and length! On off and straightens a touch. Williamson goes back and looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good change in pace but the line is a little too straight. Munro is done in a little by the pace. He looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot by Munro! He has not looked to hit that hard, just a mere punch. Slightly fuller and on off, CM strokes it past the diving mid off fielder and it races away.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Munro guides it to point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Munro looks to flick but misses. The keeper does well to dive to his right and take it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another good nut! Back of a length and just outside off, Williamson covers his off pole and shoulders arms nicely. A tight second from Hassan.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! shortish and outside off, Munro slashes at it but the ball flies off the top edge down to third man and the batters take one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is a good delivery. It is on off and takes off after pitching and also angles away. Munro looks to force it through the off side but gets beaten.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Goes wide and full outside off, Munro goes after it but misses.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Munro steps down the track and Hassan spots that, he bangs it short but it is too short and it has been wided.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Munro pushes it to covers.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Williamson hops and works it through square leg for one.
0.6 over (0 Run) The batsman gets a leading edge on that one.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Short and outside off, Munro punches it through the covers for a boundary again!
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bash. Full and outside off, Munro hammers it down the ground for a boundary!
0.3 over (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (2 Runs) On middle and leg, Williamson works it through square leg. The fielder makes a mess of a simple throw and concedes the second.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! A wicket first ball! Superb start for Afghanistan. A length ball, around off, coming in, Guptill looks to tuck it to the leg side but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and lobs to backward point. Simple catch for Najibullah Zadran. Afghanistan appeal and the umpire raises his finger!