Steve Smith and David Warner will be under the spotlight in their comeback One-day International (ODI) after completing one-year bans for ball-tampering when Australia take on Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Saturday. Having played last ODI in January 2018, both Steve Smith and David Warner are hungrier than ever to score runs and prove their mettle in cricket's biggest extravaganza. While Steve Smith created a storm before his arrival with a century in a warm-up game against England, opening batsman David Warner played a promising knock of 43 after finishing as top run-scorer in recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

When is the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 01, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

