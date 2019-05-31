 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Australia: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 31 May 2019 20:12 IST

Afghanistan have a daunting task at hand as they take on defending champions Australia in their first World Cup 2019 match at Bristol.

Afghanistan will be hoping for a brave performance against Australia. © AFP

Afghanistan have drawn the short straw to meet defending champions Australia in their opening World Cup 2019 encounter. The Australians, five-time World Cup champions, will be overwhelming favourites against the Afghans, playing their second World Cup. Afghanistan will be hoping for a brave performance and anything beyond that would be sensational when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Match details:

Afghanistan vs Australia

When: June 1, 2019

What time: 6.00 PM IST

Where: Bristol

Stadium: Bristol County Ground

Defending champions Australia have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event.

After edging out hosts India 3-2 in a five-match ODI series in March, Australia welcomed back Smith and Warner with open arms as they returned from one-year bans.

Comments
Afghanistan Afghanistan Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol Cricket Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4
