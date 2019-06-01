9.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Aaron plays it to covers. Just 1 run from the over. Australia are 55/0 after 10 overs. It has been a strong Powerplay for them.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Finch plays it to mid off.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, David defends it off the front foot.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Warner plays it to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Warner stays inside the crease and defends this ball.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Four dots in the over and concedes two boundaries. Full on off, Finch drives it through covers for a boundary. 10 runs have come from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Aaron defends it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Finch punches it to mid off.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. 50 up for Australia and that also brings the 50-run stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch. Short delivery, Finch pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Finch drives it to mid on where the fielder makes a fine stop with a dive.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on leg, Finch looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Warner plays it to covers. Maiden over from Hamid Hassan. His second.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, David plays it to point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Warner drives it to mid off.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and just outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
7.2 overs (0 Run) David gets right behind the line of the ball before defending it well.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Warner looks to slam it away but the ball goes off the inside half towards mid off.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Finch defends it out.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length on leg, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Finch lets it sail through to the keeper.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Dawlat bowls a short delivery, Warner looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards third man for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, again, pushed once more to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Finch looks to tuck it away but misses and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Looks to be in pain.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for a caught behind! Turned down. Hit the thigh. This is good stuff from Hamid Hassan. On a good length on middle, Finch looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards Shahzad who appeals for a catch but the umpire shakes his head.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Warner plays it towards point for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to this one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! That was a good ball from Hamid Hassan. He bowls it on a good length and outside off, Warner looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where Rahmat Shah tries to stop it with a dive but it goes through him towards third man for a boundary.