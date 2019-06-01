9.6 overs (0 Run) Stoinis bowls a bouncer, Shah looks to pull but misses it. Good short ball from Marcus. 37 runs have come from Powerplay 1.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shah blocks it off the front foot.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Shah pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Shah offers no shot.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Shah defends it out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shah drives it to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length again on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot to mid off. Excellent over by Nathan Coulter-Nile. Just one run from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shah flicks it towards square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery. Good length delivery outside off, Shah looks to defend but misses it due to the away movement on this one. This is tight bowling from Nathan Coulter-Nile.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Shah looks to guide but misses it as it rises off the deck.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Shah looks to chase this one but gets beaten on this one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to off side.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer on leg, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, the left-hander plays it back towards the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahidi plays it to point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a short delivery down leg, Shahidi lets it go.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shah drives it towards mid off for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shah plays it to covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shahidi plays it to covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shah plays it towards point where Maxwell misfields and concedes an easy single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Shah shoulders his arms to this one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot from Rahmat Shah. Full on middle, Shah flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shah offers no shot to this one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Coulter-Nile bowls it on a length on leg, Shahidi looks to nudge but gets it off his pads. It goes towards Carey. The batsmen take a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer follows now. Rahmat sways out of the way of the ball and lets it go.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played. Rahmat Shah faces fire with fire. A bouncer on middle, Shah takes the ball on. He pulls this ball through the line and gets the ball to go over the square leg fielder. It finds its way to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Away swinging ball on a good length outside off, Rahmat pushes the ball to cover from the crease.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle again, turned with soft hands towards square leg. The ball goes straight to the fielder again.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Rahmat defends this back of a length ball on middle down the surface on the back foot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled on a length on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket by the batsman on the front foot. It went slightly uppishly but luckily for Rahmat, the ball lands well before the fielder there.