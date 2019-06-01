34.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Afghanistan are falling like a pack of cards here. Cummins bowls a good short ball on leg, Zadran looks to pull but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes his sixth catch. Pat Cummins followed Dawlat Zadran there. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for Australia.
Live Score
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Cummins bowls a short delivery, Zadran takes his eyes off the ball and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zadran shoulders arms to this one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) A play and a miss. On a good length and outside off, Dawlat looks to fend at this one but gets beaten on this one.
34.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
34.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Dawlat looks to hook but misses. Cummins appeals for the catch but the umpire shakes his head. Australia do not review.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another catch for Carey and Stoinis has his second in the over. This is good stuff from Stoinis. He bowls a short of a length delivery, Zadran looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Carey again who takes the simplest of catches. Najibullah Zadran has thrown it away. This is poor stuff from Afghanistan. This partnership should have stayed till the end.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Khan drives it towards point where the fielder dives to stop it but it goes through him. The batsmen take a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, BUT SAFE! A short ball now, Najibullah looks to pull but gets a top edge. Cummins gets across from deep square leg and dives but cannot get to the ball. Long leg gets across to his right and stops it on the bounce. A run taken.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven beautifully but straight to mid off.
33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stoinis strikes first ball on return! Good catch from Alex Carey. OUT! The dangerous partnership is broken. Stoinis bowls a short delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes a comfortable catch. This partnership was taking the game away from Australia. It is a much-needed wicket for them.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! But that brings up the FIFTY FOR Najibullah! A good bouncer by Starc, Zadran looks to fend it off uncomfortably but luck is shining on him today. The ball goes off the glove and top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. This is his 10th fifty in this format. Been a wonderful knock so far but he needs to make this a big one!
32.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed off the back foot towards point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled really quick, 142 kph on a length on the pads. Naib looks to swing the ball over mid-wicket but gets beaten by pace. The ball rolls off the thigh pad and down to fine leg for a leg bye.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Run down off the hips down to fine leg for a single by Zadran.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short of a length ball down the leg side. It is wided by the ump.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended on the front foot to cover.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, defended back down to the bowler by the southpaw.
31.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. 150 up for Afghanistan. Short delivery on middle, Naib pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 10 runs have come from this over and 19 runs have come from the last two.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zadran looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Zadran lets it go.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zadran nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run. Zadran takes the second also but he did not ground his bat at the bowler's end.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards wide mid on where Aaron Finch gets there but it falls short of him. The batsmen take a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No long on and that is a boundary! Full and around middle, Naib drives it through mid on. He is a bit wide and the ball races through to the fence!
30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Zadran flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line. Down the leg side, Najibullah helps it to the fine leg fence. There is a man stationed at fine leg but he is a bit square.
30.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging, but down the leg side, Najibullah looks to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. The ball rolls to the leg side and Naib wants the single but is sent back. Replays show why. The ball hit him on the knee cap. Ouch.