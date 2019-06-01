 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated: 01 June 2019 21:11 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs AUS Latest Score

34.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Afghanistan are falling like a pack of cards here. Cummins bowls a good short ball on leg, Zadran looks to pull but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes his sixth catch. Pat Cummins followed Dawlat Zadran there. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for Australia.

34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Cummins bowls a short delivery, Zadran takes his eyes off the ball and pulls it over square leg for a boundary. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Dawlat Zadran hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Afghanistan 166/7 (34.5 Ov). CRR: 4.76

34.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zadran shoulders arms to this one.

34.3 overs (0 Run) A play and a miss. On a good length and outside off, Dawlat looks to fend at this one but gets beaten on this one.

34.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

34.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Dawlat looks to hook but misses. Cummins appeals for the catch but the umpire shakes his head. Australia do not review.

33.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.

33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another catch for Carey and Stoinis has his second in the over. This is good stuff from Stoinis. He bowls a short of a length delivery, Zadran looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Carey again who takes the simplest of catches. Najibullah Zadran has thrown it away. This is poor stuff from Afghanistan. This partnership should have stayed till the end. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: WICKET! Najibullah Zadran c Alex Carey b Marcus Stoinis 51 (49b, 7x4, 2x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 162/7 (33.5 Ov). CRR: 4.78

33.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Khan drives it towards point where the fielder dives to stop it but it goes through him. The batsmen take a single.

33.3 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, BUT SAFE! A short ball now, Najibullah looks to pull but gets a top edge. Cummins gets across from deep square leg and dives but cannot get to the ball. Long leg gets across to his right and stops it on the bounce. A run taken.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven beautifully but straight to mid off.

33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stoinis strikes first ball on return! Good catch from Alex Carey. OUT! The dangerous partnership is broken. Stoinis bowls a short delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes a comfortable catch. This partnership was taking the game away from Australia. It is a much-needed wicket for them. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: WICKET! Gulbadin Naib c Alex Carey b Marcus Stoinis 31 (33b, 4x4, 1x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 160/6 (33.1 Ov). CRR: 4.82

32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! But that brings up the FIFTY FOR Najibullah! A good bouncer by Starc, Zadran looks to fend it off uncomfortably but luck is shining on him today. The ball goes off the glove and top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. This is his 10th fifty in this format. Been a wonderful knock so far but he needs to make this a big one!

32.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed off the back foot towards point.

32.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled really quick, 142 kph on a length on the pads. Naib looks to swing the ball over mid-wicket but gets beaten by pace. The ball rolls off the thigh pad and down to fine leg for a leg bye.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Run down off the hips down to fine leg for a single by Zadran.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short of a length ball down the leg side. It is wided by the ump.

32.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended on the front foot to cover.

32.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, defended back down to the bowler by the southpaw.

31.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. 150 up for Afghanistan. Short delivery on middle, Naib pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 10 runs have come from this over and 19 runs have come from the last two.

31.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zadran looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.

31.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Zadran lets it go.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Zadran nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run. Zadran takes the second also but he did not ground his bat at the bowler's end.

31.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards wide mid on where Aaron Finch gets there but it falls short of him. The batsmen take a single.

31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.

30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No long on and that is a boundary! Full and around middle, Naib drives it through mid on. He is a bit wide and the ball races through to the fence!

30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Zadran flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.

30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line. Down the leg side, Najibullah helps it to the fine leg fence. There is a man stationed at fine leg but he is a bit square. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Najibullah Zadran hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! Afghanistan 138/5 (30.4 Ov). CRR: 4.5

30.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging, but down the leg side, Najibullah looks to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. The ball rolls to the leg side and Naib wants the single but is sent back. Replays show why. The ball hit him on the knee cap. Ouch.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can't Take Abuse", Claims Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss