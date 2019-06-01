 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:01 June 2019 23:16 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Australia from County Ground, Bristol. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs AUS Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. Bowls a slider on middle, Khawaja looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Usman Khawaja did not go for the review. Hawk Eye shows that impact is in line and it is hitting the middle stump. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Khawaja plays a reverse sweep to point.

24.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner drives it through covers for a single.

24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and down the leg side, Warner pulls it past short fine leg! AFG vs AUS: Match 4: David Warner hits Rashid Khan for a 4! Australia 155/1 (24.3 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 2.08

24.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.

24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through cover for a single.

23.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot. Just 2 runs have come from the over.

23.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, David plays it to point.

23.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot.

23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner defends it out.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Khawaja flicks it towards square leg for a run. 150 up for Australia.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Warner makes room and plays it towards wide mid off for a run.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, turned towards square leg by the southpaw.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Another defensive stroke from Usman as he defends the ball from the crease.

22.4 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot back to the bowler.

22.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, driven through mid on for a single.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Khawaja flicks this ball on the pads away to deep mid-wicket for a single.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed away to deep cover for a single. Usman retains strike for the next over.

21.5 overs (0 Run) Khawaja comes well ahead to this flighted ball and defends it back to the bowler.

21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Smart as well. Flatter on the pads, Usman pulls this one away. Khawaja finds the boundary rope as well. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: Usman Khawaja hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! Australia 141/1 (21.4 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 2.36

21.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single by Warner.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Warner rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball on the off side.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Pushed with soft hands past extra-cover for a single by UK.

21.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Second one in recent overs! Bowled flatter and down the leg side, Khawaja cannot put bat on ball and neither can Shahzad reach the ball. It goes for five wides.

20.6 overs (2 Runs) Not much use of the FREE HIT! A short length ball on middle, Warner looks to pull this away but the ball goes off the top edge and wide of mid on who runs backward to try and take the catch. The ball though lands away from the fielder and two runs are taken.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Naib bowls this one really full and wide outside the tramline outside off. It is wided and the Free Hit continues.

20.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Gulbadin Naib oversteps. Things going from bad to worse for Afghanistan. This ball is on a length on off and is defended back towards the bowler.

20.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length ball outside off, driven away wide of cover this time by David. The ball pinged off the middle of the bat. Two runs taken.

20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The quick hands of Warner come to play. A short ball outside off, Warner pounces on that one and cuts it away through point. The ball beats third man easily and goes to the fence. AFG vs AUS: Match 4: David Warner hits Gulbadin Naib for a 4! Australia 124/1 (20.4 Ov). Target: 208; RRR: 2.86

20.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Warner defends the ball back to the bowler.

20.2 overs (1 Run) Flicked away to the left of mid on for a single this time by UK.

20.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball from around the wicket on middle, flicked away through mid-wicket by Khawaja for a couple of runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss