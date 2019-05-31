Afghanistan vs Australia: David Warner, Australia Player To Watch Out For

David Warner has had a tumultuous couple of years, with the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa relegating him and ex-captain Steve Smith to the wilderness of all cricket for one year. But now that the ban period has been served, David Warner will surely be a power to reckon with as Australia begin their World Cup 2019 campaign. Never one to back down, Warner has been showing his will and skill in the One-day International (ODI) series that Australia played just ahead of the World Cup and he looks in ominous form.

David Warner made his ODI debut against South Africa at Hobart in January 2009 and he managed only five runs.

Warner has now played 106 ODIs (104 innings), scoring 4343 runs at an average of 43.43 and a phenomenal strike rate of 96.55.

Warner has scored 14 ODI centuries so far, with a highest score of 179. He also has 17 half-centuries in his kitty.