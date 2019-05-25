 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan Stun Pakistan In World Cup Warm-Up Match, South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

Updated: 25 May 2019 00:10 IST

Babar Azam's century went in vain as Pakistan lost their first World Cup warm-up match to Afghanistan by three wickets in Bristol.

Afghanistan Stun Pakistan In World Cup Warm-Up Match, South Africa Beat Sri Lanka
Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored for Afghanistan with 74 runs (not out). © AFP

Afghanistan rode on an unbeaten knock of 74 runs by Hashmatullah Shahidi to pull off a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a last-over thrilling World Cup warm-up match at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday. In the second warm-up game, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The World Cup 2019, to be played in a round-robin format, will be played from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. Hosts England will play South Africa in the World Cup 2019 opener at Kennington Oval, London.

After opting to bat, Pakistan managed to post 262 runs before being bowled out in 47.5 overs. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 112 runs off 108 ball, including 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Apart from Imam-ul-Haq's 32 off 35 balls and Shoaib Malik's 59-ball 44, no other Pakistani batsman managed to impress much with the willow.

Mohammad Nabi led Afghanistan's bowling attack with three crucial scalps, while Dawlat Zadran and Rashid Khan joined the party with two wickets each.

Chasing a competitive target, Afghanistan looked confident since the start of the innings. Even though wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad was retired hurt on 23 runs, other opener Hazratullah Zazai scored a quickfire 28-ball 49 to put Afghanistan in driver's seat.

However, Zazai was dismissed by Shadab Khan in the 12th over to disrupt Afghanistan's momentum in chase.

Hashmatullah Shahidi capitalised on a brilliant start with the help of Rahmat Shah (32) and Mohammad Nabi (34).

Shahidi smashed 74 runs off 102 ball, including seven boundaries and a winning run that he scored off the fourth ball of the final over by Wahab Riaz (3/46).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Babar Azam Rashid Khan
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Afghanistan rode on an unbeaten knock of 74 runs by Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • They pulled off a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in 1st warm-up game
  • South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs at Sophia Gardens
Related Articles
Afghanistan Chief Selector Reveals Why Asghar Afghan Was Sacked As Captain Ahead Of World Cup
Afghanistan Chief Selector Reveals Why Asghar Afghan Was Sacked As Captain Ahead Of World Cup
Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Squad Announced; Include Captain Axed A Month Ago
Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Squad Announced; Include Captain Axed A Month Ago
Mohammad Nabi Feels Afghan Spinners Can Emulate IPL Success In World Cup
Mohammad Nabi Feels Afghan Spinners Can Emulate IPL Success In World Cup
Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana Named Wisden
Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana Named Wisden's Leading Cricketers Of 2018 
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Uttar Pradesh To Face By-Elections In 11 Assembly Seats

Uttar Pradesh To Face By-Elections In 11 Assembly Seats

PM Narendra Modi May Visit Varanasi Before Swearing-In Ceremony

PM Narendra Modi May Visit Varanasi Before Swearing-In Ceremony

Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On Poll Win

Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On Poll Win

Son Of BJP's Bengal Hero Mukul Roy Sacked By Trinamool, May Jump Ship

Son Of BJP's Bengal Hero Mukul Roy Sacked By Trinamool, May Jump Ship

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss