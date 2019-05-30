 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Adil Rashid Denied Quinton de Kock's Wicket As Bails Stay Put

Updated: 30 May 2019 21:57 IST

Adil Rashid's googly tickled the stumps but the bails remained unmoved, allowing Quinton de Kock survive a narrow scare.

Watch: Adil Rashid Denied Quinton de Kock
World Cup 2019 registered an early drama. © ICC

World Cup 2019 registered an early drama after England leg-spinner Adil Rashid deceived South Africa's Quinton de Kock with a googly but the zinger bails, which was lit-up, remained unmoved in the inaugural match at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday. Similar kind of incidents took the spotlight multiple times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. It, however, made its debut in the World Cup 2019, in the 11th over of the England vs South Africa clash. The incident left England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler bemused as he failed to gather the ball and it went on to cost four runs for the hosts.

Watch the entire incident here:

Wicket-keeper batsman de Kock went on to score 68 runs after surviving the scare in South Africa's mammoth chase of 312 runs. His innings was laced with six boundaries and two sixes over the fence.

De Kock's opening partner Hashim Amla had to retire hurt after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed. He had several minutes of on-field treatment before walking off.

The Proteas were then 14 without loss in the fourth over chasing 312 to win on an Oval ground where Amla made a South Africa record 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012.

It was uncertain whether Amla would bat again in the innings, with a statement issued by Cricket South Africa on their Twitter feed saying: "@amlahash has been assessed and is doing fine."

It added: "Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another reassessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Adil Usman Rashid Adil Rashid Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • World Cup 2019 registered an early drama
  • Similar incidents took the spotlight multiple times in the IPL 2019
  • It made its debut in the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Stop What You
Stop What You're Doing To Watch Adil Rashid Pull Off A No-Look Run-Out
Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler Take England To Victory Despite Chris Gayle Fireworks
Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler Take England To Victory Despite Chris Gayle Fireworks
1st Test, Day 1: James Anderson Late Show Dents Windies Progress vs England
1st Test, Day 1: James Anderson Late Show Dents Windies Progress vs England
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England's Hero As Sri Lanka Collapse On Day 2
Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Take The Lie Detector Test
Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Take The Lie Detector Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss