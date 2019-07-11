 
World Cup 2019: Adam Gilchrist Asks Michael Vaughan To Pad-Up For Final As Jason Roy Faces Action

Updated: 11 July 2019 23:06 IST

Michael Vaughan's advice to Australia's bowlers did not go well with Adam Gilchrist.

Jason Roy was given out in a controversial manner in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019. © AFP

England defeated Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday to enter the final of the World Cup 2019. The hosts will now face New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday to battle it out for the coveted title. Chasing a tricky target of 224, England's opening batsmen got their team off to a flying start. When the bowlers were struggling to get the breakthrough, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Australia and asked them to "try and bowl barefoot". This tweet led to a response from Adam Gilchrist who called Vaughan an "Idiot".

Vaughan then replied to Gilrchrist's tweet with a graphic image. Gilchrist was quick to respond as he asked Vaughan to be available to open on Sunday as Jason Roy might miss the final. Jason Roy might face a disciplinary action after he expressed his displeasure to on-field umpire's call.

During the match, when Roy was batting on 85, he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins and the Australian fielders appealed for a catch behind the wicket. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and eventually gave the decision in favour of the bowling side. 

The problem for Roy was that England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow's lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Showing dissent at an umpire's decision is an offence under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct and match referee Ranjan Madugalle could now take action.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Jason Roy scored 85 to help England reach the finals of World Cup 2019
  • Roy showed dissent towards the on-filed umpire's decision
  • Adam Gilchrist asked Michael Vaughan to be available for Sunday
