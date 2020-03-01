Women's T20 World Cup: England Beat West Indies By 46 Runs To Secure Semis Berth

England, 2009 champions and runners up at the last tournament, secured their place in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 46-run win over the West Indies on Sunday. Nat Sciver batted brilliantly on a slow wicket to make 57 -- her third fifty of the tournament -- and some excellent late striking from Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt took England to 143/5. The West Indies never got going courtesy some fine bowling and were bowled out for a lowly 97 in 17.1 overs . England joined India and South Africa in the last four, with defending champions Australia playing New Zealand on Monday to determine who gets the final berth.

"We talked before the game about being really smart on a low wicket and having a batter bat through, which Nat did brilliantly," said England captain Heather Knight.

"We had a few cameos at the end, which got us up to a really good score on that wicket - both Amy and Katherine did really well to add some late impetus.

"We were really professional with the ball, the spinners in particular. I'm chuffed for Soph, she's been great ever since she came in and to get to 50 wickets at that age is a brilliant achievement."

It didn't start well for England with Tammy Beaumont trapped lbw on the fourth ball, but Danni Wyatt put on 50 for the next wicket with Sciver before she was caught for 29.

Knight and Sciver kept the scoreboard ticking over with quick singles until the skipper was run out for 17.

Sciver brought up her third half-century of the tournament before being dismissed an over from the end, with Amy Jones making a late 23-run cameo.

The West Indies made slow progress in the run chase and disaster struck when dangerwoman Stefanie Taylor was stretchered off in agony, seemingly with a groin strain, on 15, and it proved to be pivotal.

Shemaine Campbelle was bowled by Sarah Glenn for 10 the next ball and they never recovered.

The wickets were shared around, but it was a landmark day for Sophie Ecclestone, who became the youngest woman to 50 T20I wickets and Essex off-spinner Mady Villiers, who took a smart caught-and-bowled chance to claim her maiden World Cup wicket.

