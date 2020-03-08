 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Praise India Despite Women's T20 World Cup Final Loss

Updated: 08 March 2020 20:07 IST

Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women's team for their efforts in the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the final defeat at the hands of the hosts will only make them stronger.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Praise India Despite Womens T20 World Cup Final Loss
Australia women defeated India by 85 runs in the final. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women's team for their efforts in the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the final defeat at the hands of the hosts will only make them stronger. "Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever," Kohli said in a tweet. India, playing in their first Women's T20 World Cup final, had no answer to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) before folding to 99 all out at the hands of seamer Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen. They lost by 85 runs.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed the fact that so many people watched the final at the MCG and also said it is a victory for every girl who broke the glass ceiling.

"Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women's Cricket World Cup, Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers," Gambhir tweeted.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final broke the world record attendance for a women's cricket match as 86,714 watched Australia beat India at the MCG. The attendance also marked the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia as the hosts won their fifth T20 World title in front of their home crowd.

The women's and men's T20 World Cups are being held in the same year as standalone events for the first time in 2020.

"It was a delight watching you through your campaign at the #WT20WC and the many moments of brilliance you've given us. We are all immensely proud of what you've been able to achieve. Upwards and onwards, Jai Hind," tweeted star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it's just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport!" said India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

"Not the result we wanted today but we are proud of the way #TeamIndia played throughout the tournament," the BCCI said in a tweet.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India Women vs Australia Women, Final Women's T20 World Cup
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli lauded Indian women's team for their efforts in T20 World Cup
  • Kohli said the final defeat will only make them stronger
  • Gautam Gambhir hailed the fact that so many people watched the final
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa
Handling Transition Period Of MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli Our Biggest Success, Says MSK Prasad
Handling Transition Period Of MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli Our Biggest Success, Says MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli "Proud" As India Womens Team Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
Virat Kohli "Proud" As India Women's Team Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Keeps Hold Of 2nd Position, India Retain Top Spot Despite New Zealand Drubbing
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Keeps Hold Of 2nd Position, India Retain Top Spot Despite New Zealand Drubbing
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.