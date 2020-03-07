Narendra Modi Extends Wishes Ahead of India-Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian and Australian teams ahead of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India will take on Australia in the women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian and Australian teams ahead of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Responding to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Modi said "It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women's Day." 

"May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!" he added. 

Earlier, Morrison tweeted, "Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women's @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It's going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way."

Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Indian and Australian teams
  • India and Australia will lock horns in women's T20 World Cup final
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the title clash on Sunday
