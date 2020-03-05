Michael Vaughan on Thursday lashed out at fans for criticising his tweet wherein he described the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision not to schedule a reserve day for the semi-finals of Women's T20 World Cup as "shambles". Vaughan's tweet came after England exited the tournament after their semi-final against India was abandoned, without a ball bowled on Thursday morning. " No reserve days for World Cup semi-finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup" Vaughan tweeted. Reacting to his tweet, several Indian fans reminded him how England had won the men's 50-over World Cup last year.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

But when some fans correlated England's current situation to "karma" striking the balance, Vaughan couldn't hold back and referred to them as "muppets" in his next tweet.

"All you muppets saying it's karma, do one ... At least the England men's team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

All you muppets saying it's karma,do one ... At least the England men's team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Besides Vaughan, former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh also came hard at the ICC for not scheduling a reserve day for the "biggest tournament of the year".

Describing the governing body's decision as "absolutely absurd", Mark Waugh said it has deprived some of the players a lifetime chance of playing in probably the biggest match of their career.

After the first semi-final was abandoned, India qualified for the final by the virtue of topping their group.

England, who finished behind South Africa in Group B, were unlucky to miss out on a chance to enter their second successive final.