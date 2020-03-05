 
 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Women's T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Reacts To "Karma" Tweets After England's Women's T20 World Cup Exit

Updated: 05 March 2020 15:12 IST
England made their exit from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against India without a ball being bowled as India had a better record in the league stage.

Womens T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Reacts To "Karma" Tweets After Englands Womens T20 World Cup Exit
Michael Vaughan lashed out at fans for criticising his tweet. © AFP

Michael Vaughan on Thursday lashed out at fans for criticising his tweet wherein he described the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision not to schedule a reserve day for the semi-finals of Women's T20 World Cup as "shambles". Vaughan's tweet came after England exited the tournament after their semi-final against India was abandoned, without a ball bowled on Thursday morning. " No reserve days for World Cup semi-finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup" Vaughan tweeted. Reacting to his tweet, several Indian fans reminded him how England had won the men's 50-over World Cup last year.

But when some fans correlated England's current situation to "karma" striking the balance, Vaughan couldn't hold back and referred to them as "muppets" in his next tweet.

"All you muppets saying it's karma, do one ... At least the England men's team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

Besides Vaughan, former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh also came hard at the ICC for not scheduling a reserve day for the "biggest tournament of the year".

Describing the governing body's decision as "absolutely absurd", Mark Waugh said it has deprived some of the players a lifetime chance of playing in probably the biggest match of their career.

After the first semi-final was abandoned, India qualified for the final by the virtue of topping their group.

England, who finished behind South Africa in Group B, were unlucky to miss out on a chance to enter their second successive final.

India Women England Women Michael Vaughan Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Women's T20 World Cup Cricket India Women vs England Women, 1st Semi-Final
  • Vaughan slammed ICC for not scheduling a reserve day for the semis
  • Some fans correlated England's WC exit to "karma" striking the balance
  • Michael Vaughan lashed out at fans for criticising his tweet
