Jemimah Rodrigues, who was recently seen shaking a leg with an off-duty security guard, teamed up with Harleen Deol to teach the dance steps to youngsters in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to share the video in which Jemimah Rodrigues becomes a dancing teacher for some young girls and teaches them a "Bollywood step". " Jemimah Rodrigues is dancing again! This time teaching her moves to some kids," the ICC captioned the video on Instagram. In the video, Jemimah can be seen telling kids on how to nail the steps of a hit Bollywood number "Haan Main Galat" from actor Kartik Aaryan's latest release Love Aaj Kal 2.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan had re-shared a video posted by the ICC and revealed that the right-handed batter is his "favourite cricketer".

Kartik had also asked Jemimah to bring the World Cup trophy home.

My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi

And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood https://t.co/YSCceAP6E7 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2020

The 19-year-old cricketer, after making her international debut in 2018 has gone on to represent India in 16 One-Day Internationals and 43 Twenty20 Internationals.

Jemimah has six fifties to her name in the shortest format of the game while she has slammed three half-centuries in the 50-over format.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, India remained unbeaten in the group stages as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Saturday in their final Group A match.

India had started their campaign with with a 17-run win over defending champions Australia.

India then outclassed Bangladesh by 18 runs and won a last-ball thriller against New Zealand on Thursday.