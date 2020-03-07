 
Women's T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 07 March 2020 13:29 IST

Indian women's cricket team will face defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Womens T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the women's T20 World Cup final. © Twitter

Indian women's cricket team will face defending champions Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday as they look to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. India and Australia had kick started the Women's T20 World Cup on February 21, a match where the hosts suffered their only loss in the tournament. India maintained an unbeaten record in the group stages that helped them enter their first-ever T20 World Cup final despite their semi-final clash against England being called-off without a ball bowled in Sydney. Australia, who will be featuring in their seventh T20 World Cup final, had defeated South Africa in a rain-affected second semi-final on Thursday to make it to another final in the tournament's history.

When is the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final will be played on March 8, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final be played?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time does the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final begin?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India face defending champions Australia in Women's T20 World Cup final
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the summit clash on Sunday
  • India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament
