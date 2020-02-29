 
India vs Sri lanka ICC Women's T20I World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bat vs India

Updated:29 February 2020 09:40 IST
IND vs SL Women's T20I World Cup Live Cricket Score: India became the first team to enter semi-finals with a three-run win over New Zealand.

IND vs SL T20I Live Score: India defeated New Zealand by three runs in their last league fixture. © Twitter

A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women's cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday. The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Sri lanka ICC Women's T20I World Cup, straight from Junction Oval, Melbourne

  • 09:40 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    WICKET!

    Deepti Sharma gets the first breakthrough as Umesha Thimeshani departs for 2. Sri Lanka are 12 for one.
  • 09:34 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Four!

    Deepti drifted onto the pads and Chamari Athapaththu swept it fine for a boundary. 
  • 09:33 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Thimeshani gets off the mark!

    Umesha Thimeshani gets off the mark with a sweep towards square-leg.
  • 09:31 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    The players are walking out!

    Chamari Athapathathu and Umesha Thimashini walk out to bat, Deepti Sharma will start the proceedings with the ball for India.
  • 09:24 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    The players are out for national anthems!

    Players from both the teams are out for their national anthems as we are minutes away from the live action. 
  • 09:12 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Sri Lanka have made one change!

    Sathya Sandeepani has been included in the playing XI by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

    Sri Lanka XI:  Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani.
  • 09:09 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    India are unchanged!

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that the team is doing well and they don't want to change anything.

    India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
  • 09:03 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Sri Lanka opt to bat!

    Sri Lanka captain won the toss and opted to bat against India in Melbourne.
  • 08:52 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the group stage fixture between India and Sri Lanka from the Women's T20 World Cup. India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Sri Lanka in Melbourne.
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 14
