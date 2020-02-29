India vs Sri lanka ICC Women's T20I World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bat vs India
IND vs SL Women's T20I World Cup Live Cricket Score: India became the first team to enter semi-finals with a three-run win over New Zealand.
A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women's cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday. The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 09:12 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Sri Lanka have made one change!Sathya Sandeepani has been included in the playing XI by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.Sri Lanka XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani.
- 09:09 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
India are unchanged!India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that the team is doing well and they don't want to change anything.India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad